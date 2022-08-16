_paxlovid

Doctors like El Camino Health’s Dr. Daniel Shin make a case-by-case assessment for when someone with COVID-19 should start taking the new antiviral drug Paxlovid. The treatment aims to prevent the disease progression that causes hospitalization or death, and must be started quickly. 

When Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, first deployed earlier this year, local hospitals had a very limited supply for their highest-risk cases. That has changed – pharmacies throughout the region are now well stocked with Paxlovid.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued relatively sweeping eligibility guidelines including anyone over age 60 or with one of the risk factors that once defined expanding vaccine eligibility during the scarcity of spring 2021, ranging from a body mass index over 25 to high blood pressure, cancer or immunosuppressive disorders.

Eliza Ridgeway

