The Los Altos Parks and Recreation Commission discussed dog park evaluations set to begin in December or January and the loose timeline in place to establish the permanent Hillview dog park at its meeting last week.

Members of the dog park subcommittee will evaluate park conditions and the behavior of those visiting the parks, two-legged and otherwise.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.