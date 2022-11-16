The Los Altos Parks and Recreation Commission discussed dog park evaluations set to begin in December or January and the loose timeline in place to establish the permanent Hillview dog park at its meeting last week.
Members of the dog park subcommittee will evaluate park conditions and the behavior of those visiting the parks, two-legged and otherwise.
Rosita, Shoup, Lincoln, Grant, Hillview, McKenzie east and Heritage Oak parks all will be monitored for unauthorized off-leash use.
Parking, turf surface conditions, leash use, dog waste removal and barking will be documented across a span of multiple months, including December and January, March and April, and June and July.
Parks and Recreation director Manny Hernandez said the process of establishing the permanent Hillview dog park will begin with the evaluations and updates from the market research committee.
Hernandez said the process to establish the permanent Hillview dog park will take several months going into the end of the fiscal year, and the timeline of passing any plans proposed to the city council is unknown.
“We do have the money budgeted from council to go ahead and start this process, and this first step in the process is planning and then getting the plan set for construction,” Hernandez said during the Nov. 9 meeting.
The Hillview and McKenzie dog parks were established last June and serve as fenced areas for dog owners to let their pets run and play off-leash.
Although the McKenzie dog park, located near the tennis courts, is considered a pilot park, the Hillview dog park is temporary in its current location and eventually will be relocated to the northwest side of Hillview Soccer Field.
Hernandez said the first step is discussing what components will be included in the permanent Hillview dog park, then finding a landscape architect to bring the vision to life.
The committee is also taking into consideration the habits and feelings of local residents who use the parks.
“By and large, everybody’s got a list of things they want to see added – they want to see water for the dogs at Hillview and things like that,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Pete Dailey. “But they all say, ‘This is awesome. I’m so glad we have it,’ you know? ‘Yes, we want it improved, but thank God we have it.’”
Residents, including some members of the Hillview Dog Park Preservation Society, expressed concern to Dailey about the lack of dog owners on the dog park subcommittee.
But Parks and Recreation Commissioner Jeanine Valadez, who also serves on the subcommittee, has three dogs.
“They felt like they were not clearly represented by the subcommittee, but now that there’s some doggies, it’s all good,” Dailey said.
