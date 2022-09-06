The city of Mountain View and a group of RV dwellers suing the city reached a tentative agreement over enforcement of the city’s oversized vehicle parking restrictions, city officials announced Aug. 31.

City spokesperson Lenka Wright said in an email that while the tentative agreement is still being processed, the city “can confirm that it will provide extensive noticing to individuals living in vehicles about the upcoming parking restrictions starting Thursday, Sept. 1.”

