The city of Mountain View and a group of RV dwellers suing the city reached a tentative agreement over enforcement of the city’s oversized vehicle parking restrictions, city officials announced Aug. 31.
City spokesperson Lenka Wright said in an email that while the tentative agreement is still being processed, the city “can confirm that it will provide extensive noticing to individuals living in vehicles about the upcoming parking restrictions starting Thursday, Sept. 1.”
Enforcement is scheduled to begin Oct. 1. Law enforcement will then start enforcing the city’s 72-hour rule – vehicles parked in the same spot must move to a different location. Those vehicles remaining beyond the time limit may be issued a warning, cited and/or towed.
Over the coming weeks, city staff will inform those impacted about the tentative settlement and alert them of impending enforcement for ordinance violations. The city also is distributing a map to help those living in vehicles find legal parking within the city.
hard copy, stop by Mountain View City Hall at 500 Castro St. or the Mountain View Public Library at 585 Franklin St.
Last week, the city began removing signs prohibiting parking 2-6 a.m. from some streets as a result of council action taken in May to modify the list of streets subject to the parking restriction. Officials also began notifying and conducting personal outreach to people living in oversized vehicles, and scheduling meetings with community organizations. Vehicles will have 30 days to move off narrow streets and streets with bike lanes.
Mountain View residents approved Measure C in November 2020, which banned oversized vehicles from parking on streets 40 feet wide or narrower, tasking the city with enforcement. Six Mountain View residents filed suit against the city in July 2021 in protest of the city’s Narrow Streets and Bike Lanes ordinances, arguing that the laws attempt to “banish” low-income residents who live in their vehicles from parking on most city streets.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs told the Town Crier via email that they had no comment, as the agreement is still being finalized. City officials said they would release more information once all parties have signed the agreement.
