A flood of sympathy and support – marked by a memorial and a GoFundMe page – is pouring in for the family of George Oseida, the 13-year-old boy who was killed riding his bike to school Thursday morning in a collision with a truck on El Camino Real at Grant Road in Mountain View.
The victim, known by close family and friends as “Andre,” was a student at Graham Middle School.
A GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of Andre’s family has already raised $106,000 as of Monday, far exceeding the original goal of $30,000.
In a public statement on Twitter, Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph expressed his condolences to Andre’s family and offered advice to teachers on addressing grief.
“There are no words that I can say to help take away the pain that we are collectively feeling,” Rudolph wrote.
The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m., according to Mountain View police. Dispatchers received reports of a major-injury collision involving a bicyclist and a transport truck. After first responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
“The driver involved in the collision remained on scene and was very cooperative with our officers,” said a police spokesperson. “Speed, drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision.”
Between 2006 and 2016, El Camino Real was the site of 24 collisions in which people were killed or severely injured. The city of Mountain View adopted an $81 million plan to improve pedestrian, bicycle and transit circulation along El Camino in 2019, but Caltrans – which oversees operations on El Camino Real – is not expected to begin construction until 2023.
A representative with the Mountain View-based Community Health Awareness Council, which provides counseling services to local schools, said CHAC counselors were on the Graham campus Friday “to help students and teachers to talk about the loss of their student and classmate.”
Mountain View police are conducting an investigation in collaboration with Caltrans.
Witnesses are asked to email traffic officer Kevin Solomon at kevin.solomon@mountainview.gov.