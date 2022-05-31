Outcry from tennis players squashes pickleball court installs at Los Altos parks

By Bruce Barton
or those who want a little camaraderie to go with their exercise, pickleball is the sport, according to local enthusiasts.
“There’s nothing like pickleball,” said player Dorit Perry of Los Altos. “It’s very good for you physically and mentally as well. It’s a game you can learn very quickly. … I’ve never seen something that is a bigger community builder than this.”
But the prospect of pickleball courts at Los Altos parks has some local tennis players in an uproar and the city, well, in a pickle.
City officials two weeks ago opted to postpone plans to restripe tennis courts to accommodate pickleball at Marymeade, Rosita and Mc-
Kenzie parks. The delay was in response to an eleventh-hour outcry from members of the local tennis community.
Although city staff and the Parks and Recreation Commission telegraphed intentions last December to install pickleball courts, opponents claim they never heard about the plans.
“No notices were mailed to the citizens of Los Altos, it was not announced via the Town Crier and basically no one knew about this knife in the back to the hundreds if not thousands of tennis players that reside in Los Altos,” wrote Bill Moniz in a letter to the Town Crier.
“While pickleball is a great sport and is growing, it is clear that there was really no input solicited from the tennis community,” added Chris Beaulieu.
Beaulieu, who plays tennis at Rosita Park, indicated he was unaware of the addition of pickleball prior to a May 12 notification.
“The shared use of precious court space has gotten the acute attention of tennis players as well as facilities such as Stepping Stones Daycare, which is about 50 feet from Rosita tennis courts and will have a large noise input from pickleball,” he wrote.
“A lot has happened over the
past two days,” Jaime Chew, the city’s recreation director, said May 19. “We’ve received quite a few letters about concerns.”
Drawing lines
Chief among those concerns is that new pickleball stripes on the tennis courts will cause confusion and distraction among players, and also lead to fewer opportunities to play tennis.
“It’s really hard to get a court, anyway,” said Rajat Suri, who plays tennis at Rosita. “The quality of the game and the quantity of the game are going to decrease with this proposal. … There’s not a single tennis player I’ve talked to who was not very emotional and strongly against it.”
Pickleball, described as a hybrid of tennis, badminton and pingpong, has been referred to as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. The game involves up to four players and is played on a smaller court than tennis. Pickleball also involves paddles, as opposed to rackets, an element that has some residents citing concerns about increased noise.
Original plans called for the tennis courts at Marymeade, McKenzie and Rosita parks to be overlaid with pickleball courts. An official opening had been planned for this week.
Those plans are now on hold as city staff meets with residents to work out an alternative, compromise plan. As of last week, there was no plan announced for addressing the issue.
Tennis players have created their own website, losaltostennis.org, as they meet with city officials and pickleball players to find a solution. Suri would like to see separate pickleball courts and retention of the existing tennis courts.
The delay may be a relief for tennis players, but it’s a disappointment for avid local pickleball players, who use the courts in Palo Alto because none exist here.
“Because I am not a resident of Palo Alto, it took three attempts to finally get classes from their parks and rec,” said Los Altos resident Dianne Edmonds. “Priority goes to Palo Alto residents (as it should) and demand definitely outpaces supply.”
She noted that the Palo Alto Pickleball Club counts at least 75 Los Altos residents among its more than 500 members who play at Mitchell Park.
“Why do Los Altos residents need to drive to communities like Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Menlo Park just to play on public courts?” Edmonds asked. “On any given day that I am in one of these areas playing, I can find and chat to at least one other Los Altos resident lamenting the fact that we have no choice but to leave Los Altos to seek courts. Given our demographic and community focus, public outdoor courts are a natural fit for Los Altos.”
Mystery letters
Two letters recently received by the Town Crier voicing opposition to pickleball courts at Marymeade Park may be fraudulent.
Kathryn Berry, whose name was included on one of the letters, was outraged that her name was used to voice opposition to something she was not necessarily against.
“I don’t know anything about pickleball, but I can’t imagine it’s worse or has any different impact than tennis,” she said. “I’m delighted to live next to a park – it’s awesome.”
Another letter was signed “L Seifert,” but Linda and George Seifert – the former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers – moved out of the area years ago, Berry noted.
