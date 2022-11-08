The original 60-year-old El Camino Hospital building is slowly and methodically disappearing. A painstaking deconstruction effort is currently underway to take the six-story building apart, piece by piece.
Leading the effort is Ken King, chief administrative services officer. King, celebrating 35 years next year with El Camino Health, has overseen implementation of the Mountain View campus master plan to reorganize and rebuild its campus.
“We are just getting ready to begin the structural demolition of the building,” he said.
Demolition follows abatement of all hazardous materials, such as asbestos, at the site.
“They’re taking everything apart inside the building except the main structure,” King added, “the concrete and steel of the building. … We’re trying to recycle as much of this building product as possible.”
When asked if old-timers are getting nostalgic at the sight of the old building coming down, King produced a brick from the site. The idea is to create planters using recycled bricks from the old hospital.
“Probably in the next two to three months, most of the upper structure will come down,” he said.
Most of the “tedious” work, according to King, involves removal of infrastructure in the basement and sub-basement of the site.
“The hospital’s original utility plant was underneath the building,” he said. “In fact, the original emergency generator is still there – hasn’t run for years. All of that stuff’s got to come out.”
Because of the old site’s proximity to the operating hospital, King compared the demolition work to precision surgery. The process includes rerouting intake channels for supplies and outgoing channels for hospital waste.
“Our No. 1 priority is safety,” he said. “We put a lot of accountability on the contractors to work in a safe manner, and we’re requiring them to be very cautious in their process.”
King has had to answer the question of alternatively imploding the old building with well-placed explosives. The answer to “why not?” appears obvious.
“We are extremely close to the existing hospital,” he said. “That’s the first thing that precludes it. The second thing – there’s a tremendous amount of residual materials in the air, and that would not work well with our air systems. It just isn’t an option. It’s an absolute impossibility to do an implosion right in the middle of an operating hospital campus.”
Among the requirements King cited, “there has to be a full-time structural engineer monitoring how the building comes apart. We have to have continuous monitoring so they take it in a sequence that won’t have any unplanned collapses.”
King led a brief tour of the construction site last week, pointing out numerous details along the way.
“The decision to demolish the old hospital was made when the decision was made to build the new hospital,” he said of the 2003 action by the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors.
The master plan for the El Camino campus was revised in 2009, when the new hospital building opened, and again in 2013 and 2016. A comparatively modest plan to operate a two-story facility morphed into plans for a seven-story, 265,000-square-foot medical office building in the same footprint as the old hospital. Already completed as part of the master plan: the Sobrato Pavilion for outpatient services, the Taube Pavilion for mental health programs and expanded parking structures. Also under construction is expansion of the women’s hospital building.
After construction of the medical office building will come corridor connectors from the new building to the main hospital and the mental health building.
“When we complete this project, complete the demolition and subsequent redevelopment of that site, then I will have had my fingerprints on every single building on this campus,” King said. “For me, it really feels like it’s part of my heart and soul.”
