One person was injured Friday night (Nov. 26) when shots were fired in the parking lot of Westmont High School in San Jose during a football game between St. Francis and Serra High Schools.
The game, the Division 1 final of the Central Coast Section Championship , was still underway just before 9 p.m. when people started running out of the bleachers and stadium, according to a Town Crier staff member present at the scene. Students attending the game sought out places to hide while members of both teams took shelter on the field. As the San Jose Police Department arrived a helicopter hovered over the field.
The San Jose Police Department's media relations confirmed that one adult male suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the parking lot outside the game, and said that as of Friday night suspects and motive for the shooting were unknown.
St. Francis sophomore Sienna Sirovita described initial moments of confusion, as some game attendees on the Lancers' side of the field initially thought they had heard fireworks or a passing car. The shooting outside the stadium unfolded in the final minutes of the game, with Serra making a touchdown just as people within the stadium had began to run.
"Once some kids started running, everyone kind of went into survival mode and people realized it was a big deal," Sirovita said.
About forty minutes after everyone in the stadium had been told to drop and take shelter, play resumed to finish the game, and participants exited the stadium to a parking lot filled with many police officers.
St. Francis administrators emailed the school community to say that the game resumed – in a decision made collectively by both teams, school administrators and league officials – because the situation inside the stadium was deemed safe after the initial police response.
"We realize it was a concerning situation, and that there was not sufficient communication in the stadium. We thank everyone in attendance for their patience and understanding," Principal Katie Teekell and President Jason Curtis wrote in an email they cosigned.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.