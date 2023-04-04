Large oak tree rip

Photos by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Workers last week remove three large oak trees from the Los Altos Civic Center after they were deemed a threat to public safety. The hollowed trunk of the tree reveals disease.

Strong winds surfaced again last week, but it wasn’t the gusts that brought down three old oak trees at the Los Altos Civic Center.

City of Los Altos crews removed trees at the civic center, near the Los Altos History Museum and the soccer field, determined to be diseased, dying and a threat to public safety. The trees were removed over a three-day period, March 27-29.

