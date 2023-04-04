Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Strong winds surfaced again last week, but it wasn’t the gusts that brought down three old oak trees at the Los Altos Civic Center.
City of Los Altos crews removed trees at the civic center, near the Los Altos History Museum and the soccer field, determined to be diseased, dying and a threat to public safety. The trees were removed over a three-day period, March 27-29.
“The trees have been determined to pose an immediate danger to life and property given the existing location,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland wrote in a letter to museum personnel.
Engeland said an arborist’s report revealed unstable “structural health” for all three trees.
“Specifically, the two trees adjacent to the soccer fields are an immediate danger to any property (i.e. vehicles and buildings),” he wrote. “The arborist report acknowledges structural health of the two trees to be unstable and that to retain the two trees the city must maintain perimeter fencing to protect the public from sitting on branches, or being under the tree when it were to naturally fail and that it will occur in the foreseeable future. Due to the requirements for perimeter fencing to ensure life safety in addition to any danger of property, both trees must be removed.
“With regard to the tree immediately adjacent to the history museum, the tree shows significant deterioration to structural health. This is further acknowledged in the arborist report, as well as the cable (wire) system that was previously installed to help maintain the branches from falling and damaging the historic structure immediately adjacent. Lastly, this tree has a wooden bench that is built around the trunk of the tree which poses a significant life safety issue should the bench or the tree remain; both need to be removed.”
An arborist hired by the city estimated the trees to be between 80 and 100 years old. The tree nearest the museum had a 47-inch trunk diameter. The tree closest to Bus Barn Theater near the soccer field was 60 inches, and the one nearest the library parking lot measured 49 inches.
“Sad,” was the typical comment of witnesses as crews went to work.
Margie Alving of the History Museum provided the Town Crier an old photo of the J. Gilbert Smith House, now called the History House, with the neighboring oak by its side. The orchardist was one of the first settlers in the Los Altos area, at the turn of the last century. The photo can be seen on page 8 of this week’s paper in “Peek into the Past.”
“I’m saddened that the city could not find a way to preserve this historic tree,” Alving said.
Some residents wondered why the city did not give residents more warning before removing the heritage trees.
Engeland responded: “The trees were deemed an immediate threat to life or property. In situations like that, it is an immediate removal. ... The trees had a history of dropping branches and were failing. All of the trees were in areas where people congregate or buildings were nearby. Waiting to remove them could have caused a serious incident. Which is why we removed them as quickly as practical.”
