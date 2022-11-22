11_23_22_NEWS_Lehigh.jpg

An aerial shot of the Lehigh quarry leaves no doubt as to the impact on the land of mining that stretches back close to a century.

 Town Crier file photo

Residents hearing the recent news of the cement kiln shuttering in the Cupertino foothills may have a false sense of relief.

Turns out, there’s enough loose rock in and around the quarry at the Lehigh Hanson Inc. site to generate activity for the next 15-20 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.