Residents hearing the recent news of the cement kiln shuttering in the Cupertino foothills may have a false sense of relief.
Turns out, there’s enough loose rock in and around the quarry at the Lehigh Hanson Inc. site to generate activity for the next 15-20 years.
That was the assessment of a Lehigh official on a call with Santa Clara County officials during last Thursday’s meeting of the county’s Housing, Land Use, Environment and Transportation Committee.
Greg Ronczka, Lehigh Hanson’s vice president of environment and sustainability, noted there is still 7 million to 8 million tons of material on the 3,510-acre site south of Los Altos, and crews would be moving 200,000 to 500,000 tons annually. Concurrently, there will be a massive reclamation effort to fill the giant quarry pit with an estimated 27 million cubic yards of material – a job that could take 20 years.
What is stopping permanently is clinker production, material produced by a cement kiln, and further mining.
“The site will continue processing its current stock of aggregates and the sale of these aggregates as well as cement,” said Jeff Sieg, director of corporate communications for Lehigh Hanson. “There will be no blasting or expansion of the pit. The cement kiln itself has not been operational since April of 2020 and will not be restarted in order to produce any new clinker (clinker is the nodular material produced by the kiln that is then ground into cement powder). Truck traffic should remain at current levels, as current operations and sales do involve truck transportation.”
Lehigh announced Nov. 14 the permanent closure of the cement kiln at the plant, in operation since the plant’s opening in 1939. The company is also developing and will be submitting a new reclamation plan amendment application – with submission targeted for early next year – which will reflect the pivot to importing and distributing aggregate.
“Lehigh recognizes the need for sustainable materials in the local marketplace, and will continue to focus on its aggregates and material distribution operations at the plant,” company officials said in a statement.
Searching for specifics
County Supervisor Joe Simitian peppered Ronczka with questions, like a prosecutor on a witness, to get specifics on timelines for eventually ending cement activity at the site. He also sought to get a legal commitment for permanent cessation of the kiln operations.
One major concern was truck traffic to and from the site.
“The good news is that some of these changes are going to result in reduced truck traffic, I think,” Simitian said. “The bad news is that some of the changes in the business model involve truck traffic that we haven’t had before, so I don’t think we know today whether that’s a net decrease/increase, but I do know that folks who are impacted by the truck traffic are going to want to know what the impact is going to be and what our plans are for mitigating and managing it.”
Regulating such traffic could be part of a condition of approval for the amended reclamation plan, according to the county’s legal counsel. The current use permit under which Lehigh operates does not put limits on such traffic.
Lehigh representatives reminded local officials and residents of the cement plant and quarry’s contributions over the decades, including the local production of cement for some of the area’s milestone construction projects, including the Golden Gate Bridge and San Jose International Airport.
On the other hand, the plant’s relationship with its surroundings became increasingly strained in recent decades as residential development sprang up around the site.
A notorious polluter, the plant and quarry drew thousands of complaints and violations over adverse environmental impacts.
“Now we can breathe easier (with the kiln shutting down), but I am not trusting Lehigh’s press release promising safety and compliance,” said Cupertino resident Rhoda Fry, a longtime critic of Lehigh’s operations.
Fry said the Germany-based company has broken promises that its operations would not be detrimental to neighbors.
“Profits over people,” she said repeatedly at the Nov. 17 county committee meeting.
Fry urged the county to revoke Lehigh’s use permit, reclaim land now, terminate “new business ventures or write new permits to protect your constituents from truck and rail traffic, noise, operating hours, light and so on… Please hold Lehigh accountable.”
