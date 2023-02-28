Los Altos city officials said Friday they are working diligently to implement a 2018 “visioning” plan for improving the downtown area.

Speaking at a Feb. 24 virtual meeting of the Los Altos Community Coalition, Anthony Carnesecca, the new assistant to the city manager, noted the city has begun work on the Downtown Vision plan, including zoning changes to allow for personal service businesses on Main and State streets as well as office space on the back sides of the parking plazas.

