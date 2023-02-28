Los Altos city officials said Friday they are working diligently to implement a 2018 “visioning” plan for improving the downtown area.
Speaking at a Feb. 24 virtual meeting of the Los Altos Community Coalition, Anthony Carnesecca, the new assistant to the city manager, noted the city has begun work on the Downtown Vision plan, including zoning changes to allow for personal service businesses on Main and State streets as well as office space on the back sides of the parking plazas.
Carnesecca also cited the city’s park-
let program allowing for more outdoor dining, with work on a permanent program underway. A bigger-ticket item under discussion is a small downtown theater in one of the parking plazas. The city has partially funded a feasibility study.
“There are a number of immediate infrastructure needs that need to be addressed in downtown,” he said. “And then we did receive policy direction on these concurrent long-term projects that we can work on while we focus on the infrastructure needs.”
Needs include improved lighting and electrical infrastructure. Carnesecca pointed to dimly lit parking plazas and inadequate lighting at Veterans Community Plaza. Also noted: improving Wi-Fi and cellphone service; adding bicycle parking; and expanding electric-vehicle charging stations beyond the two currently in place.
In addition, Carnesecca indicated a need to make items such as trash enclosures and lighting more uniform.
As it usually does, the subject of downtown parking provided some of the livelier discussion at Friday’s meeting. Carnesecca said the city anticipates having a consultant work on a comprehensive downtown parking plan by this summer.
Both city officials and meeting participants referred to prior plans in efforts to improve downtown parking.
Nick Zornes, the city’s development services manager, mentioned parking studies undertaken in 1987 and 2013.
“We have a lot of great data – that’s good and it’ll actually help make it a little bit more expeditious on what the actual management and recommendations inevitably need to be,” he said. “But eventually, it’s going to come down to (the council) actually accepting
Meeting participant David Rock reminded the city employees about another parking study, undertaken in 2016 by a volunteer committee on which he served. The plan, unanimously approved by the city’s Planning Commission but stalled at the council level, included restriping and other options to increase additional parking spaces.
“We’d be glad to present it to you,” Rock said. “It’s locked up somewhere in city hall.”
Rock said the committee’s 2016 effort corrected data inaccuracies from previous parking studies.
Among other questions, Jeanine Valadez asked why nearby Lincoln Park was not included as part of the city’s Downtown Vision plan.
Carnesecca didn’t have an answer but noted, “I think our Parks and Recreation team is happy to look at ways that we can evaluate Lincoln Park to make sure that it’s a viable downtown resource.”
He called the Downtown Vision plan “a living project. ... I do have a number of items within phase one that we’re going to be working on, so please be patient as I work through what the breakdown is on the prioritization of things. A lot of these items will be coming back to city council as individual items.”
According to its website, the Los Altos Community Coalition, which holds regular meetings and hosts featured speakers, “promotes good city planning, good government, and civil discourse in our community.”
For more information on LACC,
