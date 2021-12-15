Between the pandemic restrictions of the past year and new supply-chain challenges, downtown Los Altos businesses are preparing for another unusual holiday shopping season. Still, they’re optimistic and thankful for community support as the 2021 season marks a return to more normalcy.
Ellen Biolsi, owner of The Cranberry Scoop on State Street, said the Thanksgiving weekend was a good kickoff to the season.
“It’s been busy downtown, and we’re all very grateful for the support of the community,” Biolsi said.
Katchig Jingirian, president of Smythe & Cross Jewelers on Main Street, said his business is “really excited about the season this year.”
“Overall, overcoming COVID and all of the restrictions from last year has been a challenge, but the community has been so gracious and so supportive of the businesses downtown,” he said.
Like businesses nationwide, Smythe & Cross had to plan ahead for the holiday season this year to account for shipping delays.
“We actually started our order process much earlier than we normally do,” Jingirian said.
Jingirian’s noticed more people dining out downtown, thanks to increased vaccinations and fewer restrictions on dining this year.
Supply-chain delays
Leslie Chiaverini, owner of Adventure Toys & Teachers’ Supplies on Main Street, said she is seeing fourth-quarter sales exceeding 2019 numbers.
“We are getting the foot traffic,” she said.
Chiaverini noted supply-chain problems are having an impact. For example, popular puzzle maker Ravensburger of Germany is not taking any more orders.
“I’ve never done orders as late as I am doing now,” she said. “We’re chasing what we can. ... Some vendors have the product but don’t have the workers to pack it and get it out the door.”
Popular items at Adventure Toys continue to include puzzles and Pokemon products, she said.
Morgan Meade, who manages A Runner’s Mind on Main Street, echoed Chiaverini’s observations. She said foot traffic has picked up substantially compared to last year, and the store also has surpassed sales from this time in 2019.
Like so many other retailers, A Runner’s Mind has been experiencing supply-chain disruptions, with footwear orders coming in several months late and popular, mid-range shoe sizes selling out as quickly as they arrive. She said given how challenging it has been to restock – and the inconsistent availability of various sizes – she’s advising customers to plan ahead to start sourcing shoes now that they may not need for a few months.
Asked about the impact of parklets on her stretch of downtown, Meade noted the “good ambience” of restaurant activity driving foot traffic at different times of day.
“The energy is something that’s palpable, especially at mealtimes,” she said.
Although the city won’t have official sales data until April, Anthony Carnesecca, the city’s economic development coordinator, said downtown seems lively this holiday season.
He pointed especially to the success of the city’s parklet program, allowing for outdoor dining, and downtown events in attracting people to shops.
“The big thing is the return trips,” Carnesecca said.
He explained that often visitors will come downtown for an event or to eat out, will see a business they hadn’t noticed before and return on another date to shop. These “return trips” can create a “symbiotic” relationship between businesses and restaurants downtown, Carnesecca said, where demand at one vendor can drive traffic to another.
Carnesecca also cited the Festival of Lights Parade, the Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony and other events as possible draws for traffic downtown, at Loyola Corners and at Rancho Shopping Center throughout the holiday season.
Eliza Ridgeway and Bruce Barton contributed reporting to this story.