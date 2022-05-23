85_fire

Mountain View firefighters attack a brush fire on northbound State Route 85. 

 Courtesy of the City of Mountain View

Mountain View Communications received reports of a brush fire along northbound State Route 85 4:15 p.m. Sunday (May 22). 

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:24 p.m., where they found a 30-foot-by-10-foot area of vegetation on fire along the highway. The fire burned through an access door and another 20-foot-by-10-foot patch on the sound wall that separates the highway from the Stevens Creek Trail.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.