Mountain View Communications received reports of a brush fire along northbound State Route 85 4:15 p.m. Sunday (May 22).
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:24 p.m., where they found a 30-foot-by-10-foot area of vegetation on fire along the highway. The fire burned through an access door and another 20-foot-by-10-foot patch on the sound wall that separates the highway from the Stevens Creek Trail.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
