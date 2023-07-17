MVLA District Office” width= (copy) (copy)

 

The Mountain View Los Altos High School District faces a lawsuit compelling it to turn over documents in response to a California Public Records Act request regarding its ethnic studies curriculum.

The Deborah Project, a Maryland-based nonprofit law group that represents Jewish and pro-Israel interests, filed the lawsuit after not receiving the documents it requested in February to investigate whether MVLA had adopted an “overly anti-Israel, antisemitic and anti-Zionist teaching program.”

