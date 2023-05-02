LeHigh Cement Plant

Town Crier File Photo

 Courtesy of Joe Simitian

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and the Board of Supervisors are moving closer to ushering out cement production activity in the Cupertino foothills south of Los Altos.

Supervisors at their April 18 meeting directed legal staff to work with operator Lehigh Hanson between now and the end of June to negotiate a legally binding agreement to permanently shutter the company’s cement kiln. The kiln operated under a county use permit issued in April 1939. Lehigh Hanson officials announced in November they were shutting down kiln operations.

