storm

Los Altos crews clean up after fallen tree debris along San Antonio Road Jan. 5. 

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos did not experience any permanent damage to infrastructure in the wake of strong winds and heavy rain that pummeled the Bay Area beginning Wednesday (Jan. 4), City Manager Gabriel Engeland reported.

Several trees, branches and limbs fell Wednesday night, which blocked multiple streets, but they were quickly cleared by city crews, according to Engeland.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.