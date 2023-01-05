Los Altos did not experience any permanent damage to infrastructure in the wake of strong winds and heavy rain that pummeled the Bay Area beginning Wednesday (Jan. 4), City Manager Gabriel Engeland reported.
Several trees, branches and limbs fell Wednesday night, which blocked multiple streets, but they were quickly cleared by city crews, according to Engeland.
“I’m certain there was damage to buildings and homes, but we wouldn’t necessarily get a full accounting of that,” he said.
A crew comprising approximately 21 members of the Los Altos Police Department, the city’s Maintenance Service Center and city staff were on call during the storm to respond to problems as they arose.
According to Engeland, the storm brought localized flooding, or flooding in places other than where stormwater runoff is transported, as well as widespread power outages.
Los Altos residents can report storm hazards, including clogged storm drains, flooding and fallen trees, to the Maintenance Services Division at (650) 647-2785. If a problem occurs after-hours, call the 24/7 nonemergency police department line at (650) 947-2770.
Los Altos Hills also fared reasonably well, said City Manager Peter Pirnejad. Although residents suffered power outages and there were some incidences of downed trees and flooding, on-call public works crews addressed the issues.
“All the major roadways are open and navigable,” Pirnejad said. “We’re going to get a street sweeper to hit all of our major arterials (Friday), and then one more time after the storms have passed.”
Los Altos Hills residents can sign up for emergency alerts at losaltoshills.ca.gov/370/Emergency-Alerts---Register.
Power outages
As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 1,450 households were without power in Los Altos, 130 in Los Altos Hills and 3,050 in Mountain View, according to PG&E spokesperson Matt Nauman.
“Obviously this is an all-hands-on-deck event for us, and we have PG&E crews, contract crews and mutual-aid crews all over our service area working to restore power after this significant storm safely and as quickly as possible,” Nauman said.
Power outages can be reported to the PG&E 24/7 Power Outage Information Center at (800) 743-5002.
Storm tips
The National Weather Service issued a flood and high-wind watch for the Bay Area through 10 a.m. today, and the wet weather is projected to continue into next week. The Los Altos City Manager’s office cautioned that conditions could lead to flooding from clogged drainage and waterway systems and winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Engeland said the city is expecting two other rain or storm events in the upcoming week. The city of Los Altos offered the following storm preparedness tips.
What to do before a storm hits:
• Those in flood-prone areas can stock up on sandbags, which are available 24/7 in the McKenzie Park parking lot at 707 Fremont Ave. For more information, call (650) 947-2785.
• Ensure charged flashlights are on hand, cellphones are charged and water is frozen into blocks to prevent food from spoiling in refrigerators/freezers in case of lost power.
• If power is lost, turn off or unplug all electrical appliances to avoid overloaded circuits posing a fire hazard once electricity is restored.
• Tie down any loose patio furniture that could blow away with wind gusts.
• Although driving during a storm is discouraged, those who must should drive slowly and with caution. Avoid floodwaters when traveling by foot or car.
What to do when you see hazards:
• Always assume downed wires or lines are live; never try to move or touch them, as they can be extremely dangerous.
• Call 911 to report downed power lines or wires to emergency personnel, then call PG&E at (800) 743-5002.
For additional storm preparedness resources, visit PrepareSCC.org/Flood. Local residents can sign up for Nixle, which provides messages and emergency alerts from the Los Altos Police Department, by texting their ZIP code to 888777. They can also register for emergency notifications from AlertSCC, which alerts Santa Clara County residents when disasters and emergencies occur in the area, at AlertSCC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments