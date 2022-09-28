El Alto restaurant abruptly closes
Traci Des Jardins’ modern Mexican restaurant, El Alto, abruptly closed Friday, just six months into its tenure as an upscale dining location in downtown Los Altos.
Des Jardins declined a request for an interview via her publicist, giving a statement she also shared on Instagram.
“It has been incredible to operate in Los Altos where the interest, excitement, and reception to the restaurant blew me away,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience to again work alongside Chef Robert Hurtado, as well as the amazing kitchen and front-of-house staff that worked to bring this concept to life. I loved hearing the feedback from guests as we interacted in the dining room. At the end of the day, I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have been a part of this project.”
Tucked against the paseo breezeway of the new State Street Market at 170 State St., El Alto was the only formal dining spot in the market, with indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a bar and a communal table.
Police officers arrested Mountain View resident Luis Garcia Aldaco, 28, Thursday on suspicion of crimes related to allegedly assaulting a teenage girl earlier this year.
According to Mountain View Police Department officials, the girl disclosed that Garcia Aldaco, who had lived in the same apartment as her, had touched her inappropriately in late spring, and then more recently followed her while she walked to school, tried to hug her and contacted her after she asked him not to do so.
Police are asking anyone who may know someone else who is a victim of Garcia Aldaco, or may be a victim themselves, to email Officer Pablo Donato at pablo.donato@mountainview.gov.
– Town Crier Report
