Elayne Dauber looked around the newly constructed “Friends Corner” room at the Los Altos main library and smiled broadly.
“I’m happy,” said the president of Friends of the Library of Los Altos.
Her nonprofit, once in jeopardy of being forced out of the civic center, has a new lease on life with a 730-square-foot sorting room just completed last week.
The allotted space comes in the wake of a solution reached earlier this year among City Manager Gabriel Engeland, Friends representatives and officials with the Santa Clara County Library District overseeing the Los Altos branches. Library officials, recognizing Friends’ more than 40-year support of the Los Altos branches, paid for construction of the room.
“We are very happy with the new Friends of the Library space,” said Bryant Bao, acting community librarian at the main library. “The Friends are an important partner in the library ecosystem, and we were glad to work with the city of Los Altos to find a solution.”
Dauber had been eyeing the southeast corner of the library for years.
“I said (to one of the librarians), ‘You know, when they kick us out of the community center, I know exactly where we should go,’” she said.
The section was being used for magazine storage and was one of the least-used parts of the building.
“To me, the space seemed perfect (for Friends),” Dauber said.
The recent addition closes a chapter on an uncertain time for the Friends group, which had been raising $100,000 annually, mainly through regularly scheduled used-book sales.
Members had for decades been using a 900-square-foot space at the former Hillview Community Center for sorting books. The center was demolished in 2019 to make way for the newly built Los Altos Community Center, creating a dilemma over how the volunteers could continue with their book sorting and storage. Los Altos City Council members suggested alternative locations, but Friends members rejected them as not having sufficient space and being too far away from the main library.
Friends members were ready to give up hope last summer when council members rejected a 10-year license agreement to continue work at the civic center. But Engeland was instrumental, Dauber said, in bringing all parties to the table to hammer out an agreement.
The city worked with the group to build two book storage sheds and establish a temporary sorting trailer across from the main library and the Los Altos History Museum. The new storage area will satisfy the sorting needs.
Dauber said some Friends members, used to sorting books using banker boxes, will undergo an adjustment period as they use bookshelves in the new space.
“Hopefully we will gradually change, but we’re going to let everyone do what they’re comfortable doing until they get used to it,” she said.
Engeland confirmed that the Friends’ recently vacated portable structure will be removed by mid-August to accommodate the construction of a new, permanent fenced-in dog park that will take up the space and an adjacent parking lot. Construction of that park is set to take place next year.
Next book sale
Friends’ next used-book and media sale is scheduled Aug. 5-7 at the Los Altos Community Center. It will be the group’s first sale in the new facility since the Hillview days.
The city has waived facility fees for this one event.
“We are very happy to finally be able to have our sale in the new community center,” said Friends member Sandy Kelly. “It’s been a long time since we had a sale with all the books together. Many people work hard to produce these fun sales, and the public loves them.”
Book sale hours are 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6; and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 7.
Recent sales have been at the Los Altos Youth Center. But the center is being transformed into office space for city employees.
For more information on Friends of the Library, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.
