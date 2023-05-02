The Los Altos Police Officers Association reached a new five-year contract with the city of Los Altos that includes a 10% salary increase and anti-bias and community policing training.
The city council signed off on the agreement at its April 25 meeting.
The contract’s salary increase is set to address staffing issues, which include the attraction, recruitment and retention of public safety personnel. The increase, which will take effect over the next five years, will be divided into 5% increments.
Capt. Katie Krauss of the Los Altos Police Department said the area’s high cost of living, officers’ desire to transfer or relocate to more affordable areas and personal reasons have led to the loss of probationary employees.
“Officers leave for a variety of reasons, including relocation and cost of living, but there is not one singular or common reason why they leave,” she said in an email. “Many stay in the profession but transfer to other departments. This is a common trend among many law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area and across the state.”
Also included in the agreement is longevity pay for personnel who have been with the department more than five years.
Krauss said of the 22 officers on the Los Altos team, 18 have served five years or longer. According to the agreement, retention of personnel past five years is a problem; such personnel “regularly” depart before three years of service, resulting in a loss of funds toward new personnel training and development.
Renee Rashid, president and cofounder of Los Altos for Racial Equity (LARE) and former Citizens’ Police Task Force member, said in an email that LARE supports the 10% salary increase.
“We do want to ensure that we are recruiting the best officers and retaining them, and giving competitive compensation is something we should absolutely do,” she said in an email.
Rashid, however, emphasized that police pay and police funding are different; while LARE supports the increased pay for officers, funding should be approached differently.
“In Los Altos, our police budget is 47% of our total budget. Do we think that is too high of a percentage? Probably,” she said. “But we should be evaluating the policing budget items based on Return On Investment. Are we spending money on equipment that won’t be used? Why do we continue to have such low crime solvability rates while our budget keeps going up? We need to critically evaluate what is working and what is not working rather than saying ‘yes’ to everything in the police budget and hoping something works.”
Training and topics
The department has already undergone training this year on the topics included in the new contract; internal training has been required across the department in the past, but it was not included in a Memorandum of Understanding, Krauss said.
Department trainings have been conducted internally and externally, she noted, and they are aimed at broadening officers’ perspectives.
“(Having internal and outside trainers) allows us to integrate these training topics into a variety of internal classes we offer, such as de-escalation techniques during defensive tactics exercises and range trainings,” Krauss said. “Alternatively, having external trainers provides new, innovative techniques and perspectives on community policing topics that we can apply. Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) also has a complete training catalog that offers training titles for all police officers in California.
The department recently received “Why’d You Stop Me?” training. Krauss said the presentation focused on policing in the 21st century and “de-escalation, community trust building and procedural justice.” The program was founded by former Southern California police officer Jason Lehman, who early in his career was involved in “numerous critical incidents including acts of deadly force,” according to the program’s website. Trainings are designed to increase understanding between officers and residents and reduce police violence.
“We will continue to search for relevant and applicable training courses for our staff,” Krauss said. “We strive to be industry leaders by attending trainings that increase professionalism, reduce bias and improve transparency within the community.”
Councilwoman Neysa Fligor, though supportive of the agreement, felt the anti-bias training, which remains optional and an incentive for higher pay, should have been required.
“I hope, moving forward, we have those types of trainings be less discretionary and more mandatory,” she said last week.
Rashid said trainings are a “piece of the puzzle” when it comes to policing racial disparity, and LARE supports their implementation. But she emphasized it won’t fix policing issues.
“Implicit Bias Training has been shown to have some effect on changing officers’ attitudes about bias, but no effect has yet been shown on changing policing behavior,” she said. “Truly reducing bias in policing and police violence will require policy changes, additional oversight and more accountability. And that will depend on continued advocacy from all of us.”
