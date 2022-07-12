New Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett has a 25-year history of law enforcement leadership.
As deputy chief of the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department, she oversaw the safety of BART and its 432,000 daily riders, and she was previously a lieutenant with the Hayward Police Department, serving a city with a population of 160,000.
With 30,000 residents, Los Altos is a smaller, less urban sphere of influence for Averiett. So why take the position?
“A recruiter reached out to me and I asked if I could speak to the city manager (Gabriel Engeland),” Averiett said. “I called him and we connected – I just felt like it was the right place for me. It wasn’t necessarily part of my plan; I’m happy (at BART). But this opportunity interested me and I felt I owed it to myself to explore what this was about.”
City officials July 5 announced Averiett’s appointment to the position, effective Aug. 1. She succeeds Andy Galea, who retired July 1. Averiett, 48, will lead a department comprising 32 officers and 17 other personnel – a big change from the 200-officer BART department.
“I really like that Los Altos is a place that is very family oriented,” Averiett said. “The police department is the smallest one I’ve worked at, but I like that feeling because it really gives me an opportunity to be hands-on and really get to know the people in the organization.”
“Chief Averiett has a proven record as a dynamic and respected leader in public safety,” Engeland said. “She joins Los Altos at a critical time and will advance, listen and lead the discussion on community-oriented policing.”
“She’s going to be a good one,” added Mayor Anita Enander. “She’s done it all.”
Enander cited Averiett’s strong track record in community policing and the respect she earned from those working for her.
As deputy chief of BART police, Averiett created, implemented and oversaw the Progressive Policing and Community Engagement Bureau, a bureau committed to launching initiatives that aid individuals using the BART system experiencing homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse.
“The events in the summer of 2020 changed law enforcement forever,” she said. “We did a series of listening sessions; the overwhelming response was they wanted to take a closer look at how we responded to certain calls for service.”
BART recognized special treatment needed to be applied to individuals suffering from homelessness and mental illness.
Averiett also engaged with community members through the Barbershop Forum, which brings residents and public officials together for conversation in a barbershop setting.
“It has been one of the most transformative services of my life,” she said.
Career path
The San Jose native initially wanted to be a commercial airline pilot. But that changed with her entry into the Hayward Police Department in 1996.
“My brother, who’s a fireman in Hayward, told me about this job as a records clerk in the police department,” she said. “The salary was more than I was making, so I said, ‘Great, I can work there and take flying lessons at night.’”
She said she went on a ride-along with officers and “it completely changed my life. It was the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in that moment – people in community supporting the officers doing their job. It just changed my career path.”
Averiett rose through the ranks of the Hayward department from records clerk to lieutenant. In her 22 years with Hayward, Averiett served in the patrol and traffic divisions, as well as the internal affairs, community policing and special-duty (gang) units.
Averiett’s track record shows a career devoted to tackling neighborhood problems through collaborative partnerships.
“I firmly believe in forming collaborative relationships where everyone has a voice,” she said. “I am enthusiastic and confident that together we can work to achieve common goals by building upon the strong foundation of the current city government.”
Averiett, a Dublin resident, earned a bachelor’s degree in leadership and organizational studies from St. Mary’s College in Moraga. She also graduated from the Alameda County Leadership Academy and the Los Angeles PD Leadership Academy. She and her husband have been married nearly 30 years. They have two adult children and a grandchild.
