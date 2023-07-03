Residents tired of living near the high-polluting cement plant and quarry south of Los Altos may see the operator’s latest plan as encouraging.
Santa Clara County planning staff Thursday shared Heidelberg Materials’ newly proposed Reclamation Plan Amendment (RPA), which addresses the closure and restoration of the land at Permanente Quarry.
The plans were unveiled at the county’s Housing, Land Use, Environment and Transportation Committee meeting Thursday. The 3,500-acre site is owned by Heidelberg and operated by Lehigh Southwest Cement Co.
County Supervisor Joe Simitian, vice chairman of the committee, said the latest proposal is a significant improvement on Lehigh’s 2019 application, with the updated 2023 RPA in better alignment with his three stated goals: Close the cement plant; stop mining in the quarry; and begin the restoration and reclamation of the property.
The new RPA addresses contentious aspects of the 2019 proposal that would have amended the existing 2012 RPA.
In its 2019 proposal, Heidelberg put forth a plan to mine additional limestone from the area and to cut back the slope of the north quarry wall for mining. Heidelberg had looked to set aside the county’s ridgeline protection agreement to accomplish its goals, a proposal Simitian characterized as “a nonstarter.”
The 2023 RPA application, however, indicates an intention to preserve the quarry north wall ridgeline and to forego new mining.
“The review of this newly proposed Reclamation Plan Amendment will undoubtedly be a lengthy and thorough process,” Simitian said. “But what’s important here is that this new RPA reduces the quarry footprint, puts an end to the mining of limestone and no longer ‘chops the top’
To protect the ridgeline and surrounding habitat that is part of the property, the county and the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District entered into a memorandum of agreement in 2021 to share enforcement of the ridgeline preservation easement (granted in 1972) that protects the land adjacent to Rancho San Antonio County Park.
Lehigh’s 2023 proposed RPA, if approved, would return the site to an open-space condition with appropriate contours and landscaping. Activities planned in alignment with this goal include grading steep areas for stability, backfilling the quarry, buttressing quarry walls with fill, removing aggregate stockpiles and revegetating to control wind and water erosion and assist in reclaiming viewsheds.
The Lehigh site no longer includes cement production or quarry mining, serving instead as a holding area for transporting aggregate for sale.
