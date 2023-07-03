11_23_22_NEWS_Lehigh.jpg

An aerial shot of the Lehigh quarry leaves no doubt as to the impact on the land of mining that stretches back close to a century.

 Town Crier file photo

Residents tired of living near the high-polluting cement plant and quarry south of Los Altos may see the operator’s latest plan as encouraging.

Santa Clara County planning staff Thursday shared Heidelberg Materials’ newly proposed Reclamation Plan Amendment (RPA), which addresses the closure and restoration of the land at Permanente Quarry. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.