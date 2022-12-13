Sally Meadows was set to be appointed Tuesday as the new mayor of Los Altos for 2023. Council members take one-year turns serving in the largely ceremonial role. Mayors do run the council meetings, however, and help set the meeting agendas.
Meadows served in 2022 as vice mayor, putting her next in line for the mayoral role. She was first elected to the council in 2020, receiving the most votes of any candidate running in that campaign cycle. Jonathan Weinberg, also elected to the council that year, is on tap to serve as vice mayor for 2023.
Following is a question-and-answer interview the Town Crier conducted recently with Meadows.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself: How many years lived in Los Altos, what brought you to town, what made you decide to volunteer for the city and ultimately run for council?
A: I moved to Los Altos in 1996, and before that lived in Mountain View very close to the border with Los Altos (near the intersection of El Monte and Springer). My regular walking route at that time was around Los Altos, and I came to know the neighborhoods off of El Monte well. I loved the open spaces and peaceful feel throughout town, so it was natural that the next move would be to Los Altos.
I became more involved in our community in 2010 when I left my job in new product marketing strategy in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry. I got involved in various community organizations, and that led in 2012 to an opportunity to join the brand-new (at that time) Design Review Commission; then after that I served on the Planning Commission. Through the commissions, I observed the council in action, and over time people suggested I run for council. I made the decision to do so when I realized that my eight years of experience on the two land-use-related commissions, plus my connections in the community, would enable me to add value in dealing with the issues our city and the council face.
Q: What do you see as the current state of the city – what’s the good and not-so-good news?
A: Of course, every city has its challenges these days given the issues we’re all still working through associated with the pandemic, as well as national and global economic uncertainties, but I believe we’re well-positioned to address our challenges constructively.
Under the leadership of our city manager, Gabriel Engeland, who joined our city mid-2021, we’re improving our ability to manage and track our finances, attract and retain strong staff, and improve our processes to more efficiently and effectively run the city and provide services for residents and other stakeholders.
We certainly have infrastructure that needs attention, but we’ve made a great start both with our award-winning community center, now in its second year of operation, and our multi-year commitment to investing in improvements to our roads throughout Los Altos.
We also have had a strong recovery for many of our local businesses, and this is because Los Altos is becoming more of a destination due to the downtown’s charm and our burgeoning restaurant scene. We also have an informed and involved group of residents that don’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and get to work to help make our community an even better place.
Q: What do you see as the city’s top priorities this year?
A: 1. We must complete our 2023-2031 housing element and gain Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) approval, and thanks to the hard work of the many people involved, we’re well-positioned to do that with our final draft to be submitted at the end of January. But submitting the housing element is not the end of the process, it’s just the beginning of the work we need to do to implement the plan and the programs outlined in it. This will be a multi-year effort and will ensure we do our part to address the shortage of all types of housing in our area.
2. We need to continue to implement our Total Compensation Philosophy, adopted in March 2022, to attract, motivate and retain strong staff.
3. We still have more work to do to clarify our financial tools and processes, and this is an extremely important effort underpinning everything we do.
4. We will improve how the council, city staff and commissions function together to ensure alignment between council priorities, budget and staff resources, and the work of the commissions.
Q: How do you see your role as mayor?
A: The mayor is a facilitator. The most visible job is to manage council meetings to achieve effective decision making. This includes helping the council understand: (1) the policy questions in front of us, (2) the information we have relevant to a decision and also what information is not relevant, and (3) the pros and cons associated with various actions.
The mayor also plays an important role in setting a respectful tone so we can have effective discussions even when topics are difficult and we don’t agree.
Q: Is there room for improvement in the way council meetings are run?
A: YES! The community, city staff and the council all want better meetings. I believe that if we stick to the framework I mentioned above about facilitating meetings, we can achieve more focused meetings.
Q: Do you have any suggestions for how the city can better communicate to the public? For instance, we hear criticisms about the lack of outreach over the housing element.
A: I believe we regularly do a good job communicating with the public on most matters, and I don’t agree that there has been a lack of outreach over the housing element. In addition to the Town Crier, the city shares information via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, plus physically with mailers, flyers and sign postings when appropriate.
The issue isn’t that we don’t communicate, the problem is that we’re all overwhelmed with so much information from so many different sources that it’s hard to recognize what’s important until an issue has become relevant to each of us personally.
Regarding the housing element specifically, I know that our planning services director, Nick Zornes, has had many meetings with community groups and individuals, and we don’t see the outreach he’s done, but it is happening and it will be documented in the final draft we submit to HCD.
Q: What qualities do you have that will make you a good mayor?
A: I’ve been surprised at the number of people since I’ve been on the council who have thanked me for having a common-sense approach in meetings, so bringing that, plus an ability to clarify complex information, will be helpful to frame issues that face our community.
I also have experience, both professionally and in my time on commissions, leading meetings.
Additionally, I have lived in several countries, traveled to many more and worked for an international company with globally based teams, so I enjoy meeting and value working with people from many cultures, which will be helpful in serving our diverse community.
Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to know about Sally Meadows?
A: I am the commander (i.e., board chair) of an organization called Civilian ex-POWs, which is a chapter of AXPOW (American ex-POWs, a congressionally chartered Veterans Service organization). The group was originally founded by former civilian internees who were held in internment camps in the Philippines during World War II by the occupying Imperial Japanese Army. These civilians (Americans, British, Australians and other Allied nationals) included my grandparents and my father, who was aged 11-14 during their 37 months of grueling internment. The camps were liberated by American forces in February 1945. The organization now consists of former internees who were children in the camps, as well as descendants, veterans and researchers interested in WWII in the Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments