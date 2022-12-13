Sally Meadows headshot

Newly elected Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows poses for a photo. She served as Los Altos Vice Mayor in 2022 and has been a Los Altos resident since 1996.

Sally Meadows was set to be appointed Tuesday as the new mayor of Los Altos for 2023. Council members take one-year turns serving in the largely ceremonial role. Mayors do run the council meetings, however, and help set  the meeting agendas.

Meadows served in 2022 as vice mayor, putting her next in line for the mayoral role. She was first elected to the council in 2020, receiving the most votes of any candidate running in that campaign cycle. Jonathan Weinberg, also elected to the council that year, is on tap to serve as vice mayor for 2023.

