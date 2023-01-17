Linda Swan assumed the position of Los Altos Hills mayor last month and will operate in the leadership role for the bulk of 2023. Elected to the city council in 2020, Swan is one of five council members.
Following is a question-and-answer interview the Town Crier recently conducted with Swan via email.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself – how many years lived in town, what brought you to town, what made you decide to volunteer and ultimately run for council?
A: My husband, John, and I bought our home in Los Altos Hills in 1987. We were living in a historic Victorian home in Watsonville, while working in the Bay Area and wanted to be closer to work. We looked for a home with a large piece of land, because we love living in nature and wanted to be able to have horses. We found that and so much more in Los Altos Hills.
At first, I volunteered as a way to get involved in the community and get to know my neighbors. Then after my two daughters were born, most of my volunteer time was focused on activities with them. When we stabled our horses at Westwind Barn, I became president of Friends of Westwind Barn. When Bullis-Purissima Elementary School was closed, I became one of the founders of Bullis Charter School. I chaperoned field trips and worked in the classrooms, was a Girl Scout leader and became involved with Pony Club. My daughters were adults when I was asked to run for town council as part of a team that wanted to preserve the things we loved about the town and improve the services and amenities available to the residents.
Q: What do you see as the current state of the town?
A: The town is currently in good shape. We made it through the pandemic in good fiscal condition. We hired a new city manager a year and a half ago. He and the town council are working hand-in-hand to improve services provided by the town, respond to new state requirements and prepare for emergencies.
We have an incredible cadre of volunteers who work with the staff and town council, providing data and analysis of issues facing the town and helping organize town events, such as the yearly town picnic and our first ever TEDx talk scheduled for January. The volunteers provide advice on technical, environmental and social issues, and the Planning Commission puts in countless hours ensuring that construction in town meets our building codes, is energy efficient and contributes to the well-being of the town as a whole.
Q: What do you see as the town’s top three priorities this year?
A: The town council and volunteer committees are getting together this month to set priorities for 2023. But three of the most important issues I see are listed below.
• Safety is the most important issue in our town. Even though we are a very safe town, we have seen an increase in residential burglaries, as have most other towns in the area. We are working with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and residents to come up with ways to reduce this crime. And of course, wildfire is always a threat in the Hills. Even with the abundant rainfall we have recently received, preventing wildfires and having safe evacuation routes in the event of a fire are a top priority.
• As with other cities in Northern California, we are in the lengthy process of updating our housing element. It has been submitted to the Department of Housing and Community Development and we are awaiting their comments. The proposed housing element includes more affordable housing to address a portion of the housing needs in the area.
• The pandemic reminded everyone of the importance of high-speed internet for work, school and entertainment in today’s world. I want to continue to pursue making it available, reliable and affordable to all residents of our town.
Q: If there is one thing you would like Los Altos Hills to accomplish in 2023, what would it be?
A: Our town was founded on Jan. 27, 1956, in order to maintain the rural environment, which included the idea for a system of townwide pathways for exercise and relaxation for all of our residents. I want to codify the right to keep horses and other farm animals, to encourage agricultural pursuits and to ensure that the pathways are a permanent part of our town through the use of an initiative to be voted on by our residents. Presently, cities similar to ours, such as Hillsborough and Atherton, which 100 years ago were home to beautiful horse farms, no longer allow horses. I feel that keeping a connection to our agricultural and ranching roots, while embracing the technology of Silicon Valley, makes our town a unique and wonderful place to live and raise our families.
Q: Is there room for improvement in the way council meetings are run?
A: I am pleased with how our council meetings are run and how council members interact with each other. We are all working hard to serve the citizens of Los Altos Hills. Although council members do not always agree on issues, they are respectful of their fellow members’ opinions and work hard to come up with and implement solutions they can get behind. We implemented hybrid meetings during the pandemic to allow residents to attend in person or at home using the internet. This has increased transparency by making
participation easier and available to more residents.
Former Mayor George Tyson made efficient use of the council’s time and kept the meetings on track and on schedule. I plan to follow in his footsteps and do the same.
Q: What qualities do you have that will make you a good mayor?
A: My technical background and MBA are useful in understanding issues facing the town. I have lived in Los Altos Hills for 35 years, so I have seen many challenges arise, which through innovation and the support of our residents, we were able to meet. This experience means that I know we can meet any of the challenges we are now facing. I endeavor to respectfully listen to the residents and try to understand issues from various perspectives. I will strive to have residents feel like they have been heard, to come up with win/win solutions where possible and to obtain the support of the residents in the implementation. Everyone can’t always get everything they want, but they should be heard, and feel that they were treated fairly.
I also value our volunteers and the contributions they have made and continue to make to the town. My first act as mayor was to recognize the contributions of four residents for their volunteer service to Los Altos Hills over more than 30 years.
Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to know about Linda Swan?
A: I love road trips and particularly enjoy visiting historical locations. Traveling around this amazing country provides a great education and perspective on the vastness, beauty, diversity, potential and history of this land. I have traveled to every state except Alaska and Minnesota. They are still on my list. After all of my travels, I still think that Los Altos Hills is the best place to live and feel fortunate that I am able to live here and serve our residents.
