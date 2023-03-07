bark bark dog park

Town Crier File Photo

Visitors congregate at the temporary Hillview dog park last year.

A new dog park at Hillview Park is moving forward despite concerns that in-demand parking spaces near the main library will be sacrificed.

The Los Altos City Council last week gave the OK to hiring a city consultant to lead a design review process for building the new park, to be located at a site north of the soccer field at the civic center. The fenced-in park for off-leash dogs would be situated between the main library and Bus Barn Theater, and the Los Altos History Museum.

