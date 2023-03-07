A new dog park at Hillview Park is moving forward despite concerns that in-demand parking spaces near the main library will be sacrificed.
The Los Altos City Council last week gave the OK to hiring a city consultant to lead a design review process for building the new park, to be located at a site north of the soccer field at the civic center. The fenced-in park for off-leash dogs would be situated between the main library and Bus Barn Theater, and the Los Altos History Museum.
The $75,000 cost would go toward the consultant holding public meetings, consulting surveys, park designs and construction estimates.
Council members voiced concerns about the cost of the design process, as well as the total cost of the completed park. The two temporary dog parks the council approved last year – one at Hillview, the other at McKenzie Park – cost $50,000 each.
Loss of parking
Speakers at the Feb. 28 meeting and online, many of them library patrons, bemoaned the loss of 16 parking space projected in the plans. The spaces are used and needed for library patrons, speakers said, many of them elderly or parents with young children.
Library Commissioner Freddie Park Wheeler reminded the council that the city lost 15 spaces when a walkway was constructed between the new community center and the library.
“If you proceed with this plan, 31 very scarce parking places will have been lost,” Wheeler said. “There is simply not enough parking close to the library for the number of library patrons. Our library serves seniors with physical challenges, and parents with young children are particularly disadvantaged by the lack of sufficient parking spaces that are close to the library.”
One speaker suggested designating parking spaces for the disabled or the elderly to offset the parking shortage.
According to Mayor Sally Meadows, the demand for parking has decreased since the pandemic, with the library installing book drops “so not everyone has to park to return their books.”
Questioning costs
Another question raised was what the overall cost of the dog park would be. The council’s allocation of $75,000 for consultant Verde Design only covers the design and public input process. Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg had clarified that the cost does not include construction of the actual park.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland said the construction cost is unknown, pending results of the design process, but suggested the total would be reasonable.
Councilmember Pete Dailey said the cost for the park would come from the city’s $8.3 million park in-lieu fund – a fund developers pay into that goes toward anything related to city parks. He suggested funds would be plentiful from the new housing generated under the city’s just-approved housing element.
Manny Hernandez, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the design process would take “several months,” and a current temporary dog park enclosure at Hillview would be removed when the new permanent park is built.
Housing element
The council Feb. 28 introduced a new ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to implement programs that would in effect relax “constraints” to new housing in the wake of the city’s new housing element.
The document, sent to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development in January, details a strategy for accommodating housing needs over the next eight years. The housing element contains 26 “major action items” that must be completed within the first year of adoption.
To ensure compliance, the city’s ordinance: consolidates the city’s Design Review Commission and Planning Commission into one seven-member board; designates development services director Nick Zornes as the review authority for projects of five or fewer housing units; limits the number of public hearings to no more than three for design review; designates the city council as the only appeal authority for land-use decisions; and designates that appeals should only apply to objective design standards.
Zornes cautioned that any deviation increased chances that the state could deem the submitted housing element noncompliant. He noted that YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard) groups were filing lawsuits – including one against the city of Cupertino – over noncompliance with state housing laws.
Weinberg and Councilmember Neysa Fligor suggested cleaning up language that seemed to prevent the city’s Complete Streets Commission from weighing in on multimodal transportation impacts brought on by development. The council’s approval included the condition that language in the section be clarified and brought back to the council by next Tuesday’s council meeting for further review and adoption.
Sewer rates rising
Council members also approved a sewer rate study report with direction to proceed with a notice process under state Proposition 218 that will result in rate increases.
The study showed annual 15% rate increases beginning in the 2023-2024 fiscal year through 2026-2027 to meet the rising cost of sewer collection.
Speakers wondered about the financial impact on the elderly living on fixed incomes. Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng suggested that city staff look into the possibility of a funding a “lifeline” program to help such residents.
Next steps include the scheduling of a public hearing in June and a vote by residents. If less than 50% protest, the rate increase would take effect July 1. If an increase is not approved, money would have to come from the city’s general fund to make up the anticipated shortfall.
Up next
Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would prohibit food facility use of single-use foodware and condiments. Also on tap: Discussion over police use of military equipment and enforcement of gas-powered leafblower use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments