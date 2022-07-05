Many Americans have learned to call 911 for every kind of help in an emergency – but because local police dispatchers answer from the other end of the line, crime-fighting entities like the Los Altos Police Department do the heavy lifting for responding to everything from downed trees in the road to a family experiencing a mental health crisis.
A new emergency line, 988, goes online nationwide July 16 to offer a new, non-police option for people in mental crisis. It has already been operating in a “soft launch” in Santa Clara County since May 16.
The new, nationwide number isn’t like a suicide-prevention hotline connecting to a remote call center. It connects through to immediate, local sources of crisis help that can mobilize an in-person clinical team if need dictates. The 988 network is required to offer chat and text options by 2023, but the county’s current infrastructure only supports voice calls. Santa Clara County already hosts one of the 13 crisis call centers distributed around California, so it had a jump-start on expanding that resource into a 988 platform rather than starting from scratch.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who represents Mountain View, Los Altos and other north county jurisdictions, noted that public awareness of the new number presents as great a challenge as any new infrastructure implementations. He said setting up the new call center, having services available at a moment’s notice when people call and making sure people know how and when to call are all pre-conditions for 988’s success.
“The whole goal here, the underlying notion of a 988 line, is that we want to make it easy and quick and accessible for people to get the help they need in a moment of crisis and to get the right kind of response,” Simitian said. “All of that only works if people know and use the number. I think we have a long way to go in terms of public awareness at this point.”
Streamlining access
When a local resident calls 988, they reach an operator trained in assessing their crisis, providing support over the phone and triaging what further resources need to mobilize. For the majority of calls, listening, resources and referrals can be offered via that first phone call. But 25% of the time, a Mobile Crisis Response Team may respond for an immediate in-person visit, according to Bruce Copley, a director in the county’s Behavioral Health Services Department.
Right now an assortment of phone numbers serve as points of entry to the public mental health-care system, which is highly complex and can be unwelcoming “for folks who are at a time and place in their lives when managing something bureaucratic and confusing is the last thing they need,” Simitian said.
The new number won’t solve all ills in the region’s mental health services – among other things, it doesn’t address services administered by health insurance companies or the long waitlists for in-network clinicians – but it will streamline access for residents with some of the highest need who are eligible for publicly funded services, and provide immediate emergency triage to all.
The county has to meet state and federal timeliness requirements for residents eligible for public health care, and is required to respond with a placement within 10 days of a request for mental health or substance abuse treatment, Copley explained.
Private providers – like employer-funded health-care networks – don’t face the same requirements for timeliness or capacity to treat.
Community partners
How the new number’s dispatchers can partner with local law enforcement dispatch to provide a “warm handoff” of calls that need to reroute from 988 to 911, or vice versa, also remains an issue the county has to logistically negotiate with each local police agency.
Several local law enforcement agencies already partner with an embedded emergency response mental health clinician who can respond, with police officers, to some 911 calls. That program isn’t going away – the 988 number is appropriate for moments of community crisis that don’t need police involvement. The distinction between the two will likely evolve as 988 gets tested in the real world.
“In a transition like this, folks have to not only learn new practices, they have to unlearn some old ones,” Simitian said. “That’s going to be true for all of us in the community, and it’s also going to be true for community institutions, cities, counties and law enforcement.”
When someone calls 988, a dispatcher is tasked with intervening through immediate de-escalation, mobilization of further help and referral to further services, according to Lan Nguyen, who manages the county’s call center. Referrals could range from homeless support services to residential programs or other crisis stabilization services in the county.
Three different groups of licensed mental health clinicians will be making in-person responses to 988 calls in Santa Clara County. They can provide telephone screening as well as meeting someone in person to determine the level of care they need, which could look like stabilization in place or transport to a health-care setting. The county’s Mobile Crisis Response Team currently operates in this role, as does a youth services team specializes in serving local residents up to age 21.
A new partnership of community providers is also launching a mobile team that will provide ongoing outreach in the field – rather than just responding to acute crisis calls – and can provide more sustained, community-based follow-up contact with individuals and families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments