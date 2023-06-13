06_14_23_NEWS_cuesta_newbumps.jpg

Motorists are swerving around the newly installed single-lane speed tables on Cuesta Drive, raising safety concerns.

 Town Crier File Photo

Longtime Cuesta Drive resident Liza Coe was out in front of her Los Altos driveway when she was nearly hit by a vehicle swerving out of its lane to avoid one of the newly installed single-lane speed tables.

“I went out to get my mail and saw some cars coming – didn’t think anything about it,” she began. “And when I turned back, the car had actually driven up onto the sidewalk. Oh, God, because we have those asphalt sidewalks and (the vehicle) was cutting around the table.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.