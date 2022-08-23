_oddfellows_pride

The headquarters of the Mountain View chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows is located on Castro Street.

 Photo Courtesy of Jessica Dickinson Goodman

Mountain View police reported two hate crimes over the summer targeting LGBTQ individuals. While not necessarily indicative of a trend, local community organizers and social service workers paint a nuanced picture of life in the usually progressive Bay Area as national events raise questions about LGTBQ protections under federal and state law.

The recent hate crimes in Mountain View – one at Dollar Tree on East Middlefield Road in July and one near Shoreline Amphitheatre in June – hinged on the victims’ perceived sexual orientation.

