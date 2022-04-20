Detectives in Mountain View are working to identify additional victims of aman who was arrested on suspicion of distributing lewd material to a minor, arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd act and showing up at a meeting with a minor for a lewd act.
Police identified 37-year-old Jarit Edward Bates as the focus of a weeks-long investigation, following a tip about a man who was allegedly sending sexually explicit content to minors on a texting app and attempting to meet up with potential victims. Bates was arrested while intending to meet up with a minor in San Jose Tuesday (April 19) in partnership with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and MVPD’s CyberCrimes Unit.
According to police, Bates has an extensive criminal history, including charges of child abuse. Police are “deeply concerned there may be additional victims” in California as well as in Bates’ home state of Colorado.
“I am very proud of the work done here to catch this predator,” MVPD Sgt. Tim Dahl said. “Our children deserve every protection, and this case highlights the tenacity our investigators have to make that possible.”
In their statement, MVPD officials urged parents to monitor the apps their children use to connect with others and monitor who their children chat with, as “some apps can unfortunately draw predators.”
Anyone who is a victim of Bates – or knows of someone who may be – is urged to email Detective Jacob Cesena at jacob.cesena@mountainview.gov.