Mountain View Police Department officials presented the department’s 2022 annual report, including arrests and crime types, during the Public Safety Advisory Board’s June 22 meeting.

Outgoing interim Police Chief Max Bosel and Capt. Saul Jaeger provided key numbers at the meeting, including crime types and total number of arrests. Using National Incident Based Reporting System units, there were approximately 941 person crimes and 3,336 property crimes.

