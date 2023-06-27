Mountain View Police Department officials presented the department’s 2022 annual report, including arrests and crime types, during the Public Safety Advisory Board’s June 22 meeting.
Outgoing interim Police Chief Max Bosel and Capt. Saul Jaeger provided key numbers at the meeting, including crime types and total number of arrests. Using National Incident Based Reporting System units, there were approximately 941 person crimes and 3,336 property crimes.
“The predominant issue for the community continues to be property crimes that are reported to us,” Bosel said during the meeting. “Person crimes under the old UCR (reporting system) are aggravated assault, homicide. Robbery is actually considered a property crime, although persons (may be) under fear or a victim of force, but it’s actually considered a property crime under NIBRS. Person crime categories are broader and more extensive.”
Catalytic converter thefts increased from 159 in 2021 to 198 in 2022, Bosel reported, while gang-related crimes have continued to decrease since 2019, and overarchingly since the 1990s.
Bosel said that time period was also when the city started collecting traffic-stop data by race. Since then, the department provides all race-related contact data, such as if someone is a crime victim, witness or suspect, or given a citation or arrested.
The information provided was based on U.S. demographics, Bosel said, noting the numbers are “fairly consistent” over time.
“What’s changed is the population. The community has increased, and of course the demographics have somewhat changed related to the type of ethnicity and race within the census and community,” he said. “So, this represents about 10,400 total contacts.”
Advisory board member Kavita Ayar raised a problem some may have with the numbers: While Latino and Hispanics make up 18% of the population, and Black or African Americans make up only 2.4% of the population, their suspect and arrest numbers were high.
Black people made up 17.7% and 23.21% of all department arrests and suspects, respectively, and Latino and Hispanic people made up nearly 40% of arrests and approximately 37% of suspects.
“I’m not a scientist that analyzes the data,” Bosel said when Ayar asked what his thoughts were on the seemingly disproportionate numbers. “So it is, I think, a discussion to have nationally that is being held and a curious question as to the reasoning behind why certain numbers may appear different and what the demographic might be. I think from an awareness perspective that the demographics we may see in the city or contact are not necessarily the population.”
From an awareness standpoint, Bosel said, many of the arrests may have been workers or people passing through Mountain View for concerts or other events.
“We arrest people, but not necessarily residents,” Jaeger added.
Adult and juvenile arrests have decreased every year since 2019. In 2022, there were approximately 985 adult and 21 juvenile arrests, while arrests were at their highest in 2019, with 2,032 adults and 65 children taken into custody.
There were only nine arrests that officers determined warranted use of force – five resulted in no injuries, three in minor injuries and one in a moderate injury.
A resident who identified himself as “Tim” complimented the low use of force number, which refers to the use of force during arrests, but also questioned where money should be allocated if the need for using force is rare.
“I have difficulty reconciling the juxtaposition of the extremely limited use of force with what we talked about recently, with the military-use equipment and that high degree of military equipment that doesn’t seem to be used,” he said. “With regards to prioritization, it’s a question of where and how we’re allocating resources.”
