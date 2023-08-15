Outdoor CCTV monitoring, security cameras with sunlight flare

The Mountain View Police Department provided home security camera tips in a recent news release with an aim to maximize residents’ safety. 

While the MVPD did not endorse a specific camera system, it emphasized that capabilities such as audio, night vision and motion detection, as well as video quality (1080p or higher), should be considered when installing the technology. 

