The Mountain View Police Department provided home security camera tips in a recent news release with an aim to maximize residents’ safety.
While the MVPD did not endorse a specific camera system, it emphasized that capabilities such as audio, night vision and motion detection, as well as video quality (1080p or higher), should be considered when installing the technology.
Placement should be thorough, department officials advised, recommending that rather than a camera facing solely the front door, it is important to have cameras trained on major entryways into the house, such as patio and garage doors.
Homeowners also should install a camera facing the street, according to the release.
Mountain View Police Department officials compiled the tips in response to residents’ requests for home security system guidance after the department hosted its quarterly speaker series on auto, catalytic converter and residential theft prevention last month.
