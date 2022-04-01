The Mountain View Police Department is investigating the death of a Los Altos High School student who may have died of fentanyl intoxication, according a department press release.
After receiving a call Friday morning (April 1) about the potential fentanyl poisoning, police officials said they were made aware of “a dangerous situation involving the possibility of deadly narcotics being provided to students in our community.” Officers are currently conducting an investigation into the claims.
“We do not know if other students may be in possession of narcotics, nor do we know how the student who died obtained the narcotics or from whom,” the release noted.
Neither the police department nor the Mountain View Los Altos High School District is releasing the name of the student at this time.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation, there is little else we can share at this time,” the release said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding. … As soon as we can share more, we will.”
MVLA will offer grief support services to students and staff, district officials wrote in an email sent to the MVLA community Friday afternoon. The services will be available on campus starting Monday and offered “for as long as needed,” the email said. Free support services via Allcove will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Please know students are encouraged to reach out at any time to a teacher, counselor or other trusted adult on campus to talk – we are here to support you as you process this information,” said a letter from the MVLA administration.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, fentanyl deaths in Santa Clara County have been climbing, with 135 deaths in 2021, up from 29 in 2019. According to county officials, young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 are most affected. County officials announced Friday the formation of a working group to focus on fentanyl deaths. Beginning April 15, the working group will launch a public service campaign to publicize information about street drugs laced with fentanyl, begin outreach to fentanyl dealers and coordinate with an enforcement team to combat the crisis.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is urged to email Sgt. David Fisher at david.fisher@mountainview.gov.