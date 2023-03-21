The Mountain View Police Department has reportedly experienced faster response times after introducing the use of Live911, a program that enables on-duty officers to monitor 911 calls in real time.

The MVPD implemented Live911, created by public safety software company HigherGround, earlier this month after completing training, department spokesperson Katie Nelson stated in an email.

