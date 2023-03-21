The Mountain View Police Department has reportedly experienced faster response times after introducing the use of Live911, a program that enables on-duty officers to monitor 911 calls in real time.
The MVPD implemented Live911, created by public safety software company HigherGround, earlier this month after completing training, department spokesperson Katie Nelson stated in an email.
“And we already have examples of improved response times to community members in need,” she said.
It took approximately a year and half for the MVPD to roll out Live911. Nelson noted the department’s goal was to quicken response times. The adoption process included reviewing Live911 and collaborating with other police departments.
“This involved the initial research of the program, visiting other police departments that already have the program up and running, working with our Emergency Communications Center along with other city departments, installing the software, and finally conducting training with the department prior to implementation,” Nelson said.
The program eliminates any time lapse from a 911 call relayed by an emergency operator to a police office. Live911 alerts officers of emergency calls made in their assigned patrol areas directly by sending them to officers’ computers, which allows them to “get a head-start,” Nelson said.
“Officers can now hear the caller’s words and voice providing the sense of urgency, small details that may not be otherwise gleaned, and immediate updates on the situation and location,” MVPD officials said in a news release. “The officer not only hears the incoming emergency, but also the caller’s location is immediately identified on a map.”
The emergency call pings on the Live911 map using geofencing, which sets a virtual boundary around a physical location, enabling tracking within the area with an electronic mobile device.
Officers have the ability to turn off the program and add filters to calls, including those that don’t require police assistance.
“An example would be when a call comes in that is for medical assistance only, and no police response is needed,” Nelson said. “That officer can immediately turn off that specific call, and turn it back on once it is completed.”
Department officials described the program’s use as ongoing and expect it to be fine-tuned and made more efficient, according to Nelson.
“The implementation has been a process that will be ongoing, as we learn the best ways to utilize the technology and its features for the community,” she added.
