Mountain View police arrested San Jose resident William Stewart, 31, on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing outside a grocery store July 19.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. about a stabbing outside the Safeway at 645 San Antonio Road, where responding officers found a 34-year-old East Palo Alto man with multiple stab wounds.

