Mountain View police arrested San Jose resident William Stewart, 31, on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing outside a grocery store July 19.
Mountain View dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. about a stabbing outside the Safeway at 645 San Antonio Road, where responding officers found a 34-year-old East Palo Alto man with multiple stab wounds.
Prior to transport to a local hospital, the victim provided officers with a description of his alleged assailant. The victim is now recovering at home, according to a Mountain View Police Department press release issued July 26.
A short time after the incident, the release reported, a patrol officer detained a man at the Castro Street Valley Transportation Authority Light Rail station who matched the victim’s description of the suspect. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of burglary tools.
Mountain View police are still investigating details of the case, including a motive for the stabbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments