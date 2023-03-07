Mountain View Police Department officers arrested East Palo Alto resident Elijah Scott, 25, on suspicion of kidnapping, elder abuse, attempted robbery and dissuading a witness in connection with an assault on an elderly man following an early February vehicle collision.
A patrol officer responding to another call stopped just after 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the site of a hit-and-run collision. The officer spoke with the driver and passenger of the car that was hit, a woman and her husband, and learned the pair had been rear-ended after stopping at Sylvan Avenue and Moorpark Way.
The elderly couple told the officer the husband exited the vehicle after the collision and approached the dark-colored Jeep that collided with them to exchange information.
The driver, later identified as Scott, allegedly told the man he could sit in the Jeep as Scott gathered the necessary information. Scott then told him he couldn’t find his vehicle information or wallet; when the man tried to call officers for information exchange assistance, Scott reached over for the man’s phone, which resulted in a struggle.
Scott then drove from the scene with the man still in the car. Scott stopped the vehicle shortly after and allegedly pulled the man out of the car before slamming him at least once into the sidewalk. Scott drove off from the scene and was last seen at the Highway 237 on-ramp.
After detectives conducted a follow-up investigation, police apprehended Scott in Mountain View Feb. 28 without incident. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
