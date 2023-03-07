Mountain View Police Department officers arrested East Palo Alto resident Elijah Scott, 25, on suspicion of kidnapping, elder abuse, attempted robbery and dissuading a witness in connection with an assault on an elderly man following an early February vehicle collision.

A patrol officer responding to another call stopped just after 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the site of a hit-and-run collision. The officer spoke with the driver and passenger of the car that was hit, a woman and her husband, and learned the pair had been rear-ended after stopping at Sylvan Avenue and Moorpark Way.

