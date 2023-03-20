03_22_23_SCH_cultureweek.jpg

Mountain View High School students take part in a culture week assembly in January, a series of events aimed at celebrating the diversity of the student body.

 Zoe Parker/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Despite a smooth development process over the past year, the Mountain View Los Altos High School District faces both backlash and an outpouring of support for its ethnic studies curriculum, its ethnic studies curriculum, which is currently in its pilot phase at both comprehensive high schools and set to launch in full in the fall.

In 2021, the State Legislature passed a bill mandating that all high school students take an ethnic studies course as a graduation requirement.

