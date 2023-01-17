The Mountain View Displacement Response team gathered input from residents last week in an effort to shape its tenant displacement policies.

Thursday’s Zoom meeting was the first in a series scheduled in January and February to solicit perspective from stakeholders, property owners, tenants and other residents on possible strategy programs and policies to head off and address displacement of the city’s tenants. Topics of conversation include the requirement to replace demolished existing residential units as part of new residential development, the preservation and acquisition of rent-stabilized units and other possible programs and policies.

