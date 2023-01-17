The Mountain View Displacement Response team gathered input from residents last week in an effort to shape its tenant displacement policies.
Thursday’s Zoom meeting was the first in a series scheduled in January and February to solicit perspective from stakeholders, property owners, tenants and other residents on possible strategy programs and policies to head off and address displacement of the city’s tenants. Topics of conversation include the requirement to replace demolished existing residential units as part of new residential development, the preservation and acquisition of rent-stabilized units and other possible programs and policies.
Input from the meetings can also be used to shape housing element and zoning updates.
According to Wayne Chen, Mountain View’s assistant community development director, more than 1,000 rent-stabilized units in the city have been demolished since 2012 as a result of redevelopment, and the tenant displacement response is not new.
The Mountain View City Council placed displacement response as a high-priority item on the Council Workplan in 2019, but efforts were slowed by the pandemic.
Two study sessions in October 2019 and September 2020 established areas for policies and programs and five principles for tenant displacement.
Displacement response principles included establishing multiple policies and programs to address displacement; preventing displacement and lessening the impacts of it; developing a collaborative and cross-sector approach; focusing on tenants rather than homeowners; and prioritizing the displacement of tenants, if not from housing units, then from Mountain View.
Housing and neighborhood services manager Micaela Hellman-Tincher posed the major topic of conversation at Thursday’s meeting – the desired outcome from tenant displacement.
“(I’d like that tenants) could continue living in the city,” resident Angel S. said in Spanish in the Zoom chat. “If possible, that they can be owners of their own homes with the help of some program. The land trust is a very good option.”
Tim MacKenzie, a resident of the Monta Loma neighborhood since 2015, said while displacement is not desired, in the event it occurs, keeping people in the city is a priority.
“If it were to occur, tenants would be able to move somewhere that doesn’t disrupt their roots in a potential neighborhood and move somewhere that is at a similar or perhaps even better level of affordability because housing costs are a bit crazy,” he said. “I’d like to see something like a community land trust where it’s housing, not run for profit, but made just so people can maintain a stable housing situation.”
MacKenzie also supported the state’s Community Opportunity to Purchase Act, which would allow nonprofit organizations the right of first offer and/or first refusal for buildings with three or more residential units or land that can be developed to house three or more residential units.
While some of the topics raised did not pertain to the response team’s specific program developments, Hellman-Tincher said the input will help spark new ideas.
“That’s part of the reason we’re asking for community feedback,” she said during the meeting. “So that’s very helpful to get new ideas as well.”
Subsequent meetings are scheduled on Zoom today, Thursday, Jan. 25 and Feb. 21. An in-person meeting is set for Jan. 26 at the Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
For more information on the meetings and Displacement Response Strategy, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments