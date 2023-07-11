Mountain View police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed and inappropriately touched a teen girl who was jogging on the Bay Trail July 5.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., a man walking his bicycle stopped the 17-year-old Palo Alto resident on the trail, according to a city of Mountain View press release. He allegedly asked her if she spoke Spanish and if she knew how to get “back to a hotel,” but he did not state which hotel.
The victim reported that the suspect wrapped his arm around her, grabbed her shoulder and pulled her toward him after he asked to view a map to the hotel on her cellphone. She quickly pushed him away and fled.
She then flagged down a female passerby who walked with her to her car. The victim reported the incident to the Mountain View Police Department the following day.
The teen described the suspect as between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a dark complexion and short, black, wavy or straight hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, pants and tennis shoes.
