Mountain View police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed and inappropriately touched a teen girl who was jogging on the Bay Trail July 5.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a man walking his bicycle stopped the 17-year-old Palo Alto resident on the trail, according to a city of Mountain View press release. He allegedly asked her if she spoke Spanish and if she knew how to get “back to a hotel,” but he did not state which hotel.

