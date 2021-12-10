Police in Mountain View are seeking leads on a suspect who allegedly followed and inappropriately touched a student as she was walking to school last week.
The incident occurred on the 1900 block of California Street at approximately 7:45 a.m. Dec. 8. The student, a girl, was walking on the north sidewalk when she felt as if someone was following her, Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said, and when she turned around she saw a man right behind her. The girl said the man touched her inappropriately, held her hand and told her to come to his apartment.
The girl was able to break free and ran down California Street, notifying school staff immediately upon her arrival at campus. Staff called the police, who interviewed the girl and searched the area. Although they were unable to locate the alleged suspect, police have images of him. He’s described as an adult male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg on both sides.
The police department chose not to disclose the girl’s school, citing an interest in protecting her privacy.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (650) 903-6344 and reference case number 21-06937.
More victims sought in other MV case
Mountain View police officers are also seeking information about other possible victims in an investigation into a community volunteer who worked with local youth and has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with and annoying or molesting minors.
A community liaison at the Gateway Neighborhood Center in Sunnyvale contacted the police regarding a 17-year-old who reported an inappropriate request for content, and when detectives were on-site interviewing the teen, staff at the center notified detectives of another incident involving a possible second victim. The 13-year-old disclosed conduct “consistent with lewd acts with a child” that had occurred the previous weekend.
Mountain View police detectives, collaborating with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, arrested Mountain View resident Rafael Madrigal, also known as “Rafa,” Dec. 6.
Because of his regular interaction with children as a community volunteer, investigators believe there may be additional victims. He did not have supervisory or leadership role at the center, but had volunteered at some community events, according to Nelson.
Detective Christine Powell asks anyone with information to email her at .