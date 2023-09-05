mvfd fire

Units overhaul and assess structure.

The Mountain View Fire department responded to a residential cooking fire that left three apartment units flooded, according to a department news release shared last week.  

No injuries were reported, and the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by unattended cooking. Damages to apartment contents and structure were estimated to be about $150,000.  

