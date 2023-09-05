Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Mountain View Fire department responded to a residential cooking fire that left three apartment units flooded, according to a department news release shared last week.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by unattended cooking. Damages to apartment contents and structure were estimated to be about $150,000.
The building’s fire alarm company issued a 9-1-1 call at 9:16 p.m. alerting emergency personnel that sprinklers had been activated at a multi-family residence in the 1700 block of West El Camino Real.
Fire units were dispatched at the time of the call and arrived on scene at 9:21 p.m. Upon units’ arrival, all residence occupants had already self-evacuated.
Fire personnel found the 4-story residence’s sprinkler system activated on the third floor due to the heat from a kitchen fire Officers confirmed there was no fire spread within the building, deactivated the sprinkler system and did an overhaul of the structure, according to the release.
Personnel also began to remove water from the flooded units; while residents at two of the three units chose to stay the night in their apartments, two adults living in the unit directly below the third floor unit spent the night in a hotel using a $250 gift card from the California Professional Firefighters Union Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency Program.
Other arrangements will be made by building management.
