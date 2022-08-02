08_03_22_NEWS_mvhousing.jpg

Residents engage in disussion during the July 26 community conversation “Understanding the History of Housing in Mountain View: Stories of Racism, Anti-Discrimination, and Movement Towards Inclusion.” The Mountain Human Relations Commission hosted the event.

 IdaRose Sylvester/special to the town crier

A 1944 pamphlet published by the Mountain View City Council and Chamber of Commerce touted the community as “The City of Good Neighbors,” welcoming “all creeds and races of people with almost every type of diverse interests.” But the truth is more complicated when it comes to housing policy.

The Mountain Human Relations Commission hosted a community conversation, “Understanding the History of Housing in Mountain View: Stories of Racism, Anti-Discrimination, and Movement Towards Inclusion,” July 26 that exposed how U.S. segregation policies and practices impacted Mountain View, and how the city reflected and grew to embrace a more inclusive future.

