A 1944 pamphlet published by the Mountain View City Council and Chamber of Commerce touted the community as “The City of Good Neighbors,” welcoming “all creeds and races of people with almost every type of diverse interests.” But the truth is more complicated when it comes to housing policy.
The Mountain Human Relations Commission hosted a community conversation, “Understanding the History of Housing in Mountain View: Stories of Racism, Anti-Discrimination, and Movement Towards Inclusion,” July 26 that exposed how U.S. segregation policies and practices impacted Mountain View, and how the city reflected and grew to embrace a more inclusive future.
Michael B. Kahan, a Mountain View resident and co-director of the Program on Urban Studies and senior lecturer at Stanford University, presented the results of a three-year historical research project the Human Relations Commission undertook with the Mountain View Historical Association to chronicle the history of housing in the city and to answer the question: Is Mountain View, and has Mountain View, been a city of good neighbors?
The answer, according to Kahan and the groups’ research results, is split between patterns of exclusion and progress.
A tale of two Mountain Views
Through archival research, a survey and interviews with residents, city staff and commissioners created a gallery of approximately 60 slides that tell the story of Mountain View’s residents from the 1700s to the present day.
Kahan, who moved to the city in 1999, pointed out that while the city of Mountain View promoted its diversity explicitly in the 1940s, many landlords, real estate agents and homeowners barred people of color from buying homes in the city through restrictive covenants. Kahan himself uncovered a restrictive covenant written in 1946 when bidding on a home. In short, he said, the story of Mountain View is both one of discrimination and a desire to be more inclusive.
“Our research found that almost every nonwhite group experienced exclusion,” Kahan said.
Whether through restrictive codes, refusal to grant loans, internment of the Japanese population during World War II or displacement of majority Latino neighborhoods as the city developed, the search for housing has been more difficult for residents of color.
At the same time, Kahan found Mountain View’s zoning and housing policies to be relatively progressive. One interviewee, longtime housing advocate Carol Lamont, said, “compared to other cities in the Bay Area – Mountain View is doing an excellent job.” She cited the city’s more inclusive zoning policies and its work to “try to prevent displacement of residents.”
An important factor in Mountain View’s relative diversity is its high proportion of neighborhoods zoned for multifamily housing, which is generally more affordable than detached, single-family homes. By the 1960s, Kahan said, Mountain View had become a majority renter city, which is still the case today.
In 2020, a Berkeley think tank named Mountain View the most integrated city in the Bay Area. However, with skyrocketing housing prices in recent years, affordability has become a primary concern.
Human Relations Commission vice chairperson IdaRose Sylvester’s participation in the project was inspired by Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” which she read in 2019, and a similar event she attended in Menlo Park.
Although Kahan’s presentation and the gallery of slides focused on the history of housing in Mountain View, residents who participated in the large-group discussion at the event brought lessons from the past into questions about the future.
Attendees asked about how RVs and Google would impact the future of housing in Mountain View. A group of younger participants expressed concerns that they had “missed the boat” on the opportunity to buy a house. Allegations that landlords failed to provide accurate information to tenants in their native language, most often Spanish, also surfaced.
The event, which drew more than 100 people, was the best-attended Human Relations Commission meeting in recent memory, Sylvester said, noting that more people stayed for the discussion portion of the evening than she had seen before.
Sylvester added that she was “heartened” by the level of community engagement at the event.
“I’ve never heard people share quite as personally about what housing and housing access meant to them,” she said.
