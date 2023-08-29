A fire damaged a multi-family residence on Tyrella Avenue in Mountain View last week, with one minor injury reported.
Emergency dispatch received a report at approximately 4:01 p.m. Aug. 23 of multiple buildings on fire in a multifamily residence on the 300 block of Tyrella. Occupants of the building and surrounding units had self-evacuated before fire units arrived at the scene at 4:06 p.m.
Firefighters put out the blaze by using a fire-attack hose and cutting open the ceiling and walls, ensuring complete fire extinguishment and preventing the flames from spreading to residential units and living areas.
Fire paramedics treated one man for smoke inhalation at the scene and transferred him to a county ambulance, where he denied transport to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported. Structure and contents damages totaled approximately $200,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
