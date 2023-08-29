fire damaged a multi-family residence on Tyrella Avenue in Mountain View last week, with one minor injury reported.

Emergency dispatch received a report at approximately 4:01 p.m. Aug. 23 of multiple buildings on fire in a multifamily residence on the 300 block of Tyrella. Occupants of the building and surrounding units had self-evacuated before fire units arrived at the scene at 4:06 p.m. 

