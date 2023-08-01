08_02_23_NEWS_transportation.jpg

The goals of Mountain View’s Transportation Demand Management program, above, are outlined on the city’s website.

 Graphic from City of Mountain View

A proposed Mountain View ordinance aims to establish a citywide Transportation Demand Management program, requiring new commercial and residential developments to employ transit measures that align with the city’s sustainability goals.

Transportation Demand Management, or TDM, is a common municipal strategy to reduce the number of motor vehicle trips on roadways, according to Mountain View public works director Dawn Cameron. Measures include carpool coordination, transit pass discounts and bike-sharing programs.

