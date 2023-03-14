Mountain View City Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga has her eyes set on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat, currently held by Joe Simitian, who terms out at the end of 2024.

Abe Koga

Margaret Abe Koga

Abe-Koga announced her bid for the position, which will be filled by voters in the November 2024 election, during a March 5 Lunar New Year event hosted by Assemblymember Evan Low. She’s the first local official to declare her intention to run for the District 5 seat, which represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, among other South Bay cities. The seat she holds on the Mountain View council also terms out next year.

