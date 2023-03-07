parking

Town Crier File Photo

Mountain View council members tightened the city’s parking ordinance last week, a move aimed at oversized vehicles such as RVs, pictured above.

Mountain View City Council members approved amendments and clarifications to the city’s controversial 72-hour parking ordinance during the code’s final reading at their Feb. 28 council meeting.

Council members initially supported the changes unanimously at a Feb. 14 council meeting. Amendments to the parking ordinance, also known as Mountain View City Code Section 19.72, included adding the definition of “vehicle” and adding 24-hour no-return and pre-removal notice requirements.

