The Mountain View City Council voted to move forward with a five-story, mixed-use development on San Antonio Road last week, despite frustrations that arose when the developer withdrew his support for one of two options presented to comply with the project’s affordable housing obligation.
The complex, located at 334 San Antonio, is set to feature 45 two-bedroom and 17 one-bedroom for-sale condominiums, in addition to a 2,000-square-foot ground-floor commercial space above two levels of underground parking.
At the Oct. 25 virtual meeting, city staff presented the council with two options to meet the project’s below-market-rate state housing requirement. Option 1 offered 10 low-income one-bedroom units with two two-bedroom moderate income units and an additional one-bedroom. The city’s Environmental Planning Commission recommended option 2, which included five two-bedroom and five one-bedroom low-income units.
The council initially opted for option 1, with Councilmember Ellen Kamei noting that more affordable housing units was preferable to fewer lower-cost units. It wasn’t until after Kamei made a motion to support the project under option 1 that the developer, Mircea Voskerician, said he wanted to withdraw option 1 from consideration, leaving a few council members noticeably annoyed.
“I can’t say I really appreciate this behavior on the part of the developer, but at the same time, I do think this is a good project,” Councilmember Pat Showalter said.
While other council members agreed with Showalter, they ultimately voted to support the project under option 2 on its merits as a unique new development that will include ownership condominiums rather than the usual rental apartments.
“I’d like to say to the applicant, this is not how we do things in Mountain View,” Kamei said after confirming that she would still vote in favor of the project. “We do not change things in real-time during the meeting when it’s in deliberation. I find it really unacceptable to be put in a situation where we’re given two options and then be told that those two options no longer exist.”
Under option 2, the low-income one-bedroom units (buyers making 80% of the average median income would qualify) would start at approximately $198,000, with the two-bedroom units at $232,597. One-bedroom market-rate units are estimated to be offered at $1.078 million and the two-bedrooms at $1.3 million.
The site, which currently houses a Valero gas station, is located at the corner of San Antonio and California Street. The development transportation analysis shows that removing the gas station and placing housing is projected to reduce traffic in the area.
