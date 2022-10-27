Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 12.05.51 PM.png

A rendering of the project which will sit at the corner of San Antonio and California Street.

 Screenshot of Mountain View City Council staff report

The Mountain View City Council voted to move forward with a five-story, mixed-use development on San Antonio Road last week, despite frustrations that arose when the developer withdrew his support for one of two options presented to comply with the project’s affordable housing obligation.

The complex, located at 334 San Antonio, is set to feature 45 two-bedroom and 17 one-bedroom for-sale condominiums, in addition to a 2,000-square-foot ground-floor commercial space above two levels of underground parking.

