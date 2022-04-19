The Mountain View City Council reviewed a wide slate of projects at its meeting April 12, from bike safety to a long-considered affordable housing project.
Terra Bella Avenue
Council members listened to public input on high-density affordable housing and personal storage projects at 1020 Terra Bella Ave.
Although they are two separate projects, the city is considering them together as the public storage site plans to donate several acres to the nearby affordable housing site, reported senior planner Edgar Maravilla in his presentation to the council. The project, which was initially part of an aborted Terra Bella visioning plan in 2019, has generated some debate due to its location in a largely industrial part of town – authorizing the project would ultimately require rezoning the land for high-density housing.
Residents of the nearby Stierlin Estates neighborhood raised concerns about whether the area would be suitable for high-density housing. Public speaker and Stierlin Estates resident Albert Jeans brought a PowerPoint presentation to the meeting to express his reservations about the lack of parks in the area, the distance from retail and services, and the tight street parking and visibility due to the number of RVs parked along Terra Bella.
Other speakers supported the project, even expressing frustration about the lengthy approval and construction process.
“I support this project, I think we all support this project,” said a speaker, pointing out that the project has been in development since 2020, and “with our new housing requirements, we have to build … basically one 1020 Terra Bella every six weeks.”
“I listened to concerns about this project raised at the Planning Commission, concerns about parks, parking and walkability,” resident Edie Keating added, noting that they shouldn’t affect the speed of the project. “This is not just housing, this is 100% affordable housing.”
A partnership between Public Storage and Alta Housing, the project is somewhat of an anomaly, according to Bryan Miranda, Public Storage’s regional vice president.
“(It’s) very unique to see a private-developer-slash-private-property-owner work with an affordable housing developer to create something that is very much needed in our community,” Miranda said.
Miranda said the land donation will allow developer Alta Housing to nearly double the number of units it can include as a part of the project.
If built, the project would add 108 affordable housing units in two towers, four- and six-stories tall. The developers are still seeking funding, which they hope to secure by 2023. The project is making its way through the design and environmental review processes.
Capital projects
The council also reviewed updates to the city’s planned and active capital improvement projects in a study session.
Council members voted to expand the California Complete Streets project, the most-discussed project, to include segments from Showers Drive to Mariposa Avenue and from Mariposa to Shoreline Boulevard in the “quick-build stage.” In the permanent stage, the city will consider public art components per council direction.
City staff highlighted 26 active bicycle and pedestrian improvements from the city’s 329 in-process projects, undertaken at the urging of the city council and concerned residents.
Among the future and ongoing projects are Caltrans’ El Camino Real resurfacing and the California Complete Streets redesign. The El Camino work, which will add bike lanes and mid-block pedestrian crossings, is scheduled to begin early next year.
The California Street upgrades will reduce vehicle traffic from four lanes to three to add painted bike lanes.
In its second year of the biennial capital improvement campaign, the city is focused on existing projects and “roll-forward” projects moved from the previous fiscal year into the 2022-2023 fiscal year. However, city staff proposed a few new projects, including a feasibility study and preliminary design for a new parking structure on Hope Street and the development of guidelines for biodiversity requirements in future landscaping projects.
Other business
In other action, the council approved a measure to limit the amount of campaign contributions to city council candidates. All council members voted in favor, with the exception of Lisa Matichak.