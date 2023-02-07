Culminating a controversial selection process, the Mountain View City Council last week appointed Emily Ann Ramos to fill the vacant seat on the council.
Ramos, a member of the city’s Rental Housing Committee, was a top-four finalist and among the 10 Mountain View residents who sought the at-large appointment to the seven-member council.
The swearing in of the new council member is scheduled for the council’s Tuesday meeting.
Ramos works as preservation and protection associate for SV@Home, an affordable housing organization. State Sen. Josh Becker’s office named her 2022 Woman of the Year.
She received the nod at the Jan. 30 council meeting over three former council members who were also finalists and applied for the seat.
“We chose Emily Ramos using a process in which each member voted for not their top choice, but their top two appointee choices,” Mayor Alison Hicks told the Town Crier last week. “We did this so we would end up with an appointee we could work with well as a group. Emily was one of my top choices. I am particularly looking forward to working with her on new and improved measures to preserve our affordable housing and stem displacement. Emily is a professional in that field.”
All but one council member – Lisa Matichak – had Ramos among their top two choices.
Ramos is filling a council seat vacated by Sally Lieber, who resigned in December after winning a seat on the State Board of Equalization. There are two years remaining in
Lieber’s term.
The council opted to go the appointment route over holding a special election, with members citing low voter turnout and a $2.1 million cost to mount an election among the reasons not to go before the voters.
Numerous speakers expressed support for Ramos, who was also endorsed by local U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo. Ramos has worked for Eshoo since 2017.
Described as a “policy wonk” and affordable housing expert, supporters described an applicant with compassion and drive to help underserved residents.
“She is one of the most outstanding advocates I ever met,” said James Kuszmaul of Mountain View.
Speaking before the council Jan. 30, Ramos said her priorities include tenant displacement response strategies and policies to preserve affordable housing. She noted “several tragedies” in recent years
involving the demolition of affordable housing units.
“In my personal and professional capacity, I have experienced housing instability, and I think we need to work together … to find solutions to prevent that,” she said.
Ramos later told the Town Crier: “I have been involved in local government for a long time and have been consistently attending city council meetings since 2015. I have used that time to build relationships with community leaders, research deeply into policy and encourage residents to advocate for their needs from the city. I believe the council appreciated my willingness to work collaboratively with everyone, knowledge of policy solutions and extensive community
support.”
When asked what she’d like most to accomplish, Ramos responded: “In 2019, the city council put forth an ambitious and innovative list of goals and projects in the city’s work plan. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, the city had to focus on the health and economic emergency that our community was facing. Now that we are recovering, I want to take us back to completing the original work plan and goals. Among those projects and goals, I am greatly interested in the displacement response strategy, the strategies for middle-income people to afford housing, the parks and recreation strategic plan, the community tree master plan and the downtown precise plan update.”
Questioning
the process
Many supporting Ramos were representing the Democratic Party and other groups from outside Mountain View, prompting some residents to question whether pro-housing, YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) groups were trying to exert undue influence.
Louise Katz represented the resident group Livable Mountain View, which endorsed former Councilmember Ronit Bryant for the vacant seat.
“The council’s obligation is to pick the most qualified,” Katz said. “This is not a popularity contest.”
“Choosing someone who has never run at all smacks of us losing democracy,” offered another speaker.
Leslie-Anne Bain called the process “highly unfair” and said she was “highly disappointed (about the process). (Former Mountain View council candidate) Li Zhang, in particular, was kind of dropped out of the process before even the public forum was held.”
Zhang, who finished fourth behind three council incumbents, received more than 6,000 votes in the Nov. 8 election.
Zhang herself said she preferred the council choose one of the council members who had applied and had already been elected previously.
Originally from China, Zhang said she came to the U.S. because of the “fundamental value of democracy.”
In addition to Bryant, former councilmembers Chris Clark and John McAlister also applied and were finalists. Former Councilmember Mike Kasperzak, also a finalist, dropped out of the running a few days before the Jan. 30 interviews.
Ramos will hold the seat for the remainder of Lieber’s term, which expires in January 2025.
