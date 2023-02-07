emily ann ramos

Screenshot from Jan. 30 Mountain View City Council meeting

Emily Ann Ramos addresses members of the Mountain View City Council at their Jan. 30 meeting. Members selected Ramos to fill the council seat left vacant by Sally Lieber’s resignation.

Culminating a controversial selection process, the Mountain View City Council last week appointed Emily Ann Ramos to fill the vacant seat on the council.

Ramos, a member of the city’s Rental Housing Committee, was a top-four finalist and among the 10 Mountain View residents who sought the at-large appointment to the seven-member council.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.