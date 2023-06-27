North Bayshore Plan

The approved North Bayshore plan includes 7,000 new housing units across 153 acres.

153-acre, mixed-use neighborhood is coming to the North Bayshore area of Mountain View after the city council June 13 unanimously adopted the Google North Bayshore Master Plan, the largest proposed development for the city.

The master plan development agreement among Google Inc., LendLease and the city spans 30 years, according to a city-issued press release. The development will be generally located north of U.S. 101, with Charleston Road to the north, Space Park Way to the south, Huff Avenue to the west and Stevens Creek to the east. It will span six parcels between San Antonio Road and Marine Way, as well as the Shoreline Amphitheatre parcel north of Amphitheatre Parkway.

