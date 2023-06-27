Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A 153-acre, mixed-use neighborhood is coming to the North Bayshore area of Mountain View after the city council June 13 unanimously adopted the Google North Bayshore Master Plan, the largest proposed development for the city.
The master plan development agreement among Google Inc., LendLease and the city spans 30 years, according to a city-issued press release. The development will be generally located north of U.S. 101, with Charleston Road to the north, Space Park Way to the south, Huff Avenue to the west and Stevens Creek to the east. It will span six parcels between San Antonio Road and Marine Way, as well as the Shoreline Amphitheatre parcel north of Amphitheatre Parkway.
The area will eventually have 7,000 high-density housing units, 15%, or 1,050, of which will be affordable units set for construction on 7 acres dedicated to affordable housing.
Lenka Wright, city of Mountain View spokesperson, said the 1,050 affordable units will not be integrated with market-rate units.
“The North Bayshore Precise Plan recognizes the challenges associated with providing on-site affordable units and allows for land dedication to fulfill the requirement of constructing required affordable units,” she said. “This approach enables the city to partner with affordable housing developers who can access additional funding sources to construct units that cater to specific household sizes and income levels based on community needs at the time.”
The area also will include approximately 3.1 million square feet of office space, with the ground floor featuring 288,990 square feet of commercial space; 525 hotel rooms distributed across two locations; 26.1 acres of open space and public parks; and 55,000 square feet of community facilities available to residents and nonprofit organizations.
Additionally, the plan includes road improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians aimed at increasing safety and encouraging active transportation, as well as construction of new public and private streets.
Approximately 4.1 acres approved in the plan will be dedicated to a school site. Wright said the city intends for an elementary school to be constructed and “will develop a lease agreement with the Mountain View Whisman School District toward this end.”
“This is a historic milestone for Mountain View,” Mayor Alison Hicks said in a city-issued press release. “The City Council’s adoption of the Google North Bayshore Master Plan signifies a momentous step towards realizing a sustainable and connected community full of opportunities to live, work, learn and play. This transformative plan incorporates the development of vibrant neighborhoods, affordable housing options, a variety of public parks and open spaces, and improved bike and pedestrian infrastructure.”
