The Mountain View City Council last month approved pay increases for all city employees.
After negotiations in June 2021, the city adopted two-year agreements that included a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to be renegotiated for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
“In these meetings, the city reached agreement on a COLA for its second year and also added a third year to the agreement,” said Audrey Seymour Ramberg, the city’s assistant city manager and chief operating officer.
All employees will receive a 5% COLA increase effective last month, as well as a 4% bump beginning in June 2024.
In addition to the cost-of-living adjustments, salary ranges for most employees will increase by 2.5%.
Hourly employees will receive raises that match the corresponding salaried positions.
The city’s Human Resources Department reported that though the city has maintained a 10% turnover rate over the past five years, fiscal year 2021-2022 brought unique challenges, including a 60% increase in retirements from the previous fiscal year, which equated to 40 retirements.
“The city currently has 82 vacant positions and has experienced recruitment challenges in the current labor market which, in some cases, has necessitated several rounds of recruitment to fill a single position,” department officials said in an email. “These challenges result in extended periods of vacancy and increased workload impacts to existing employees maintaining services to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments