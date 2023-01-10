It’s a dilemma city councils face when one of their own steps down before their term expires: hold a special election at substantial taxpayer expense or appoint a new council member and face accusations of skirting the people’s will.

The Mountain View City Council last week opted to save the $2.1 million it could have cost for a special election and instead appoint someone to fill the seat left vacant by Sally Lieber. Lieber resigned Dec. 30 after being elected to the State Board of Equalization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.