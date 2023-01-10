It’s a dilemma city councils face when one of their own steps down before their term expires: hold a special election at substantial taxpayer expense or appoint a new council member and face accusations of skirting the people’s will.
The Mountain View City Council last week opted to save the $2.1 million it could have cost for a special election and instead appoint someone to fill the seat left vacant by Sally Lieber. Lieber resigned Dec. 30 after being elected to the State Board of Equalization.
The decision was not unanimous: Three council members, Lisa Matichak, Margaret Abe-Koga and, to some extent, Vice Mayor Alison Hicks, saw the benefits of a special election. Mayor Lucas Ramirez, Pat Showalter and Ellen Kamei favored the appointment route.
The council, which has until Jan. 30 to appoint a new member, began the arduous process at its Jan. 5 special meeting of setting up outreach and interview schedules and selecting questions for interviewees.
“This is a unique situation,” said City Attorney Jennifer Logue. “You would be making an appointment to a typically elected seat. Elections are very different, the issues, your positions on particular issues, they all matter. The voters have the right to take all that into consideration when they are voting for a particular candidate. In an appointment situation, it is akin to a job application. With that in mind, you have to set some parameters where you are focused on the qualifications of the applicant. Can this person do the job?”
“I’m not really thrilled that we’re at this point,” Matichak said. “All the points we have to fill this vacancy have pros and cons. For me, the primary focus is letting residents choose.”
Resident Meghan Fraley said the appointment process was a “potential threat to democracy” and disregarded “the will of the people. … Please remember the special appointment process being considered is not what you want as a council member, but what the voters want.”
But Showalter articulated the concerns of those opposed to a special election, specifically noting length of time without representation – the council may have to wait until September for an election – cost and low voter turnout.
“My understanding is they have half, maybe a quarter of those who vote in regular elections,” she said of the potential voter turnout. “That’s something that really does concern me.”
According to Abe-Koga, however, “20, 30, 40% of the voter population – frankly, that’s more than six of us. … I’ve heard from more folks who want the opportunity to choose.”
Kamei was concerned about the length of time the seat would have no representation at all while waiting for a special election process to play itself out.
“Should we not go for the appointment process, this seat would remain vacant for nine months,” Kamei added, noting that Lieber’s term still has two years remaining.
Kamei said there were several important policy decisions ahead, such as the city’s housing element, budget process, a resident displacement response strategy and a historical preservation ordinance “that we need a full council to discuss.”
“The biggest consideration for me is whether the steps we take are considered legitimate by as many residents as possible,” said Hicks, who was slated to be appointed Mountain View’s new Mountain View mayor Tuesday.
Compromise reached
After Ramirez suggested a “compromise” with an appointment process that would include a “robust” set of questions for candidates, Hicks ended the stalemate by siding with him, Showalter and Kamei in favor the appointment option.
Hicks liked the idea of residents being able to contact candidates for questions and feedback.
“One of the things I would like to add to the application – have you ever been to a council meeting?” Hicks said, pointing to a potential “easy route” to get onto the council. “I frankly don’t want to interview someone who’s never been to a council meeting.”
The council spent considerable time reviewing lists of questions for a three-part process that would include an application, letter of interest and interview. Questions ranged from asking candidates why they want to serve to their views on the council’s 2023 work plan.
The application process will be a condensed one: The city is advertising the vacant seat and holding the application period through Jan. 18. Following that is a Jan. 24 city council meeting to determine final interview questions for candidates.
A special meeting is scheduled Jan. 30 to interview applicants and choose a candidate. The swearing in of the new council member would take place Feb. 14.
Lieber, a former State Assemblymember, was elected to the council in 2020. She ran for and won a seat on the State Board of Equalization in the November election.
Lieber said she had planned to serve in both roles, but she discovered a conflict of interest over telecom equipment in Mountain View on which her board assesses a tax.
The little-understood state agency is responsible for assessing utilities-owned properties and ensuring uniformity in assessment of properties.
