A western snowy plover chick tucked against an oyster shell camouflages in the dried mud of Mountain View’s baylands.

Local volunteers are heading to the muddy verge where Mountain View tips into San Francisco Bay Saturday to trample out new habitat for the western snowy plover, an endangered shorebird with a predilection for very vulnerable nesting sites.

Perhaps one of the least-known properties stewarded by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, the plovers’ home at Stevens Creek Shoreline Nature Study Area Preserve looks like an abandoned flood basin for much of the year. That’s because it is indeed a stormwater retention basin, engineered to protect surrounding properties like NASA’s Ames Research Center after heavy rains. But this utilitarian space also happens to be prime ground for plover nesting, and Midpen and its volunteers are contouring and protecting the space to help grow the shorebird’s population, which numbers as few as 500 across the entire Bay Area, according to Midpen wildlife biologist Karine Tokatlian.

