Local volunteers are heading to the muddy verge where Mountain View tips into San Francisco Bay Saturday to trample out new habitat for the western snowy plover, an endangered shorebird with a predilection for very vulnerable nesting sites.
Perhaps one of the least-known properties stewarded by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, the plovers’ home at Stevens Creek Shoreline Nature Study Area Preserve looks like an abandoned flood basin for much of the year. That’s because it is indeed a stormwater retention basin, engineered to protect surrounding properties like NASA’s Ames Research Center after heavy rains. But this utilitarian space also happens to be prime ground for plover nesting, and Midpen and its volunteers are contouring and protecting the space to help grow the shorebird’s population, which numbers as few as 500 across the entire Bay Area, according to Midpen wildlife biologist Karine Tokatlian.
Plovers use the bare pond bottom to build simple scrape nests, lay eggs and raise chicks. For most of the year, preserve visitors are restricted to the berm that rings the basin, an earthen dam and footpath connected to the Bay Trail. But for one day this month, the basin opens to humans. Volunteers will don their heaviest-treaded boots to stomp around on the bare pond bottom to create footprint texture in the mud, then spread oyster shells by hand to mimic the natural debris that plovers use for camouflage.
This 55-acre stretch of the Sunnyvale-Mountain View shoreline hosts waterfowl and shorebirds including stilts, mallards, egrets, herons and more. The western snowy plovers – perhaps more familiar from ocean beaches like those in Santa Cruz – opportunistically breed along local stretches of the bay when water evaporates from salt ponds and storm basins.
Supporting the plover resurgence helps local conservation and climate projects make their case that even heavily developed shoreline areas can support wildlife. Work to restore the plovers’ habitat and their breeding population happens to align with climate resilience initiatives along the bayshore, as restoring marsh habitat also can address sea-level rise, Tokatlian said.
“We’ve got a humble piece, a small puzzle piece, in this much larger puzzle throughout the entire San Francisco Bay Area,” she said of the tiny preserve’s role in sheltering birds and contributing to larger ecosystem restoration. “When there is stormwater in the basin, there could be hundreds of thousands of birds roosting, nesting and resting during the winter migration.”
During drier stretches, the basin becomes a moonscape with plovers running across the desiccated mud, nesting from March through September. Plovers pick bugs and moths off the pond bottom – they’re passionate brine fly eaters – and because they build nests, and raise vulnerable flightless chicks, in exposed scrapes on the mud, plovers make deliciously accessible prey. Plovers are endangered in California, and extremely heavy predation has compounded the damage from habitat loss of 90-95% of the plovers’ tidal marsh terrain. Gulls, ravens and non-native red foxes all have adapted to living in proximity to humans in the Bay Area, and all three thrive eating human trash – and western snowy plovers.
Plovers rely on cryptic tactics to evade predators – camouflaging via color and texture to disappear into their flat, barren habitats – and the man-made basins lack the in- and out-flow of water and debris that provide crucial mud contours and detritus. Hence the boot stomping and oyster shells coming Saturday. This endeavor is a first for Midpen but has already been piloted at other Bay Area sites. Tokatlian said there’s no prescribed mud-stomp dance step, but people have come up with varied tactics as they create random patterns in emulation of natural chaos.
“It’s just fun to know that you’re helping a species, and it’s a great time to experience a preserve in a way that you’re not allowed to otherwise,” she said.
RSVPs for this mud stomp were almost fully subscribed by the time the paper went to press, but people interested in learning more about plovers and watching for future volunteer opportunities can visit openspace.org.
